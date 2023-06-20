Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Whimsy: Watercolor Illustration with Andi Keating – A daily class for introductory watercolor illustration. The entire process of planning and making a 10” x 14” watercolor painting including going over composition and color theory, sketching, line art and line variety using dip pens, and how to use different watercolor techniques for different effects. For ages 10 and older. Register at bit.ly/3IsWtGq. June 26-30, 11:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $127. (509) 325-1500.

Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics – Discover basic techniques for cupcake decorating. Learn different supplies, terms, and piping tips to create beautifully decorated cupcakes. Practice on three cupcakes to take home. Ages 13–18. Register at scld.org. Wednesday , 2-3 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this exciting introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics – Discover basic techniques for cupcake decorating. Learn different supplies, terms, and piping tips to create beautifully decorated cupcakes. Practice on three cupcakes to take home. Ages 13–18. Register at scld.org. Thursday, 2-3 p.m. Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 893-8260.

Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics – Discover basic techniques for cupcake decorating. Learn different supplies, terms, and piping tips to create beautifully decorated cupcakes. Practice on three cupcakes to take home. Ages 13–18. Register at scld.org. Friday, 2-3 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256 Sunday, July 2, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

7th Annual Spokane Herbal Faire – Promoting the culture of herbalism in the Spokane community via education, vendors, workshops, a kids activity corner and more. Saturday, June 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. West Central Episcopal Mission, 1832 W. Dean Ave. $3.

Water-Wise Gardening – Learn ways to reduce water bills and minimize garden maintenance time. Learn about turf removal, drip irrigation installation and drought-tolerant plant choices. Register at bit.ly/3nQPr7o. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Vermiculture in the Classroom: Teacher Workshop – Adaptable for K-12 education, this workshop will provide information on composting with red wigglers, why it is important to reduce food waste and ways to use them in the classroom. For more information, visit spokanecd.org. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Conservation District, 4422 E. Eighth Ave., Spokane Valley. $25. (509) 535-7274.

Visit the Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens – Step back in time and experience this unique and serene garden as it looked in 1915. Learn about its discovery and restoration of the pond and pergola, tea house, reflection pool, rose arbor, and heritage plants. Learn about two influential families of early Spokane who made the gardens their backyard. Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m. 507 W. Seventh Ave. Free.