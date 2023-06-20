Spokane Indians drop sixth in a row, Tri-City wins series opener 6-5

From staff reports

D’Shawn Knowles hit a two-run double in a three-run sixth inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils edged the Spokane Indians 6-5 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indians (32-31) lost their sixth in a row, committed four errors – three leading to runs – and managed just one hit after the fourth inning. Tri-City improved to 33-31, moving into a tie for second place in the NWL standings. The first half of the season ends Thursday.

The Indians fell behind in the third inning on Osmy Gregorio’s two-run double.

Spokane answered in the bottom half. Sterlin Thompson walked and went to third on Benny Montgomery’s double. Thompson scored on a wild pitch and Jordan Beck scored Montgomery with a single. Beck went to third on Juan Guerrero’s single and scored on Caden Dana’s second wild pitch of the inning.

The Dust Devils tied it in the fourth on Werner Blakely’s RBI single, but Beck delivered a two-run single in the bottom half to put the Indians up 5-3.

Transactions: Spokane outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez was promoted to Double-A Hartford.

The 20-year-old was hitting .319/.355/.605 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in 58 games. He was leading the league in hits, homers and RBIs and was second in slugging.

Fernandez was the NWL Player of the Month for May. He is the Colorado Rockies’ No. 10-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

In a corresponding move, OF Robby Martin was promoted to the Indians from Low-A Fresno. Martin, 23, was hitting .265 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games with Fresno. He hit .212 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 85 games for Spokane last season.