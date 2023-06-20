Spokane Youth Sports Awards returns after four-year hiatus to celebrate tops in high school athletics

Lewis and Clark girls basketball player and Spokane Youth Sports Awards Against All Odds winner Vy Tran signs a program for Rosie Jordan, 8, on Tuesday at the Fox Theater. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

After a four-year hiatus, the Spokane Youth Sports Awards returned to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Tuesday to celebrate the top high school athletes, coaches and teams in Eastern Washington.

In its return, the organizers applied a bit of a face-lift to the awards, modifying some categories and changing some descriptions.

The awards were broken up by Metro (Greater Spokane League 4A/3A/2A) and Region (Northeast A, Northeast 2B, Northeast 1B and Southeast 1B Wheat division).

But the premise remained the same – identifying and showcasing the best in high school athletics for the 2022-23 school year.

“It’s so great to be back and it’s just going to get better and better and better in years to come,” Spokane Sports public and media relations director Dana Haynes said. “This night never disappoints. It’s a night of inspiration. It’s a night where we see that our future is OK because it’s in the hands of these young people who are outstanding athletes, but more importantly, outstanding humans.”

Central Valley senior Brandon Thomas was a two-time winner – for Metro boys athlete of the year and Against All Odds.

“Every time I get an award, it’s more and more important to me,” Thomas said. “It’s the last time I’ll be recognized as a high-schooler, so this means everything to me.”

Lewis and Clark senior basketball player Vy Tran also was an Against All Odds recipient.

“I never expected this,” Tran said. “I’m really very nervous. But it’s exciting to see all these amazing athletes in one place.”

Colfax sophomore basketball player Brynn McGaughy won the Region girls athlete of the year.

“The atmosphere here is awesome,” McGaughy said. “Everybody here is just so good.”

West Valley boys basketball coach Jay Humphrey, who retired following the season after leading the Eagles to state, was a finalist for the Metro coach of the year.

“It’s just a storybook ending to a long, long career,” Humphrey said. “I’ve been to this (event) but as you know, we haven’t had it for a few years.

“So it’s great that it’s back and I know the kids are all excited.”

Awards

Region coach of the year: McKinzie Turner, Oakesdale volleyball. Turner led Oakesdale volleyball to a second-consecutive State 1B title, going undefeated in regular-season play without losing a single set all season – including postseason. Finalists: KC Ahrens, Deer Park girls basketball; Billy Flett Jr., Wellpinit boys basketball.

Metro coach of the year: Phil McLean, Mead wrestling. Mead won its second consecutive State 3A title this year, qualifying a school-record 14 wrestlers for Mat Classic – and each of the wrestlers scored points to contribute to the team title. Finalists: Hanna Bjerkestrand, Mead gymnastics; Jay Humphrey, West Valley boys basketball.

Region girls team of the year: Oakesdale volleyball. The Nighthawks followed up their 2021 State 1B title with an even stronger season, going undefeated through league and districts without losing a single set to earn the No. 1 seed to state. Oakesdale won each of its four state matches in straight sets. Finalists: Colfax basketball; Lakeside cross country.

Metro girls team of the year: Rogers girls wrestling. The only full girls wrestling team in the GSL qualified four to state with two champions and finished sixth in the inaugural year of the State 1B/2B/1A/2A Girls Division at Mat Classic XXXIV. Seniors Ellabelle Taylor and Viktoriya Dovhoruka earned titles. Finalists: Mead cheer; Mead basketball.

Region boys team of the year: Wellpinit basketball. Wellpinit earned the No. 1 seed to the State 1B tournament and beat second-seeded Sunnyside Christian 55-50 in the championship game to secure the school’s first boys state basketball title in its first appearance in the title game. Finalists: Chewelah cross country; Davenport basketball.

Metro boys team of the year: Mead wrestling. The Panthers repeated as State 3A champions, qualifying a school-record 14 to Tacoma Dome. All 14 earned points, many battling through the consolation bracket. Mead had nine state placers with one champion, Josh Neiwert. Finalists: Mt. Spokane basketball; Pullman basketball.

Non-high school athlete of the year: Elizabeth Floch, ParaSport Spokane. Floch was selected to compete at the U.S. Paralympic National Track Championships and is ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 100, 400, 800, and 1,500. She has also competed at the national wheelchair basketball championships the past four years. Finalists: Evan Bruce, Spokane Speed Academy; Michael Hochwalt, Spokane Waves Aquatics.

Region girls athlete of the year: Brynn McGaughy, Colfax. McGaughy led Colfax to an undefeated season and State 2B basketball championship in her sophomore year. She averaged 26.3 points and 15 rebounds per game at state. She was named Northeast 2B MVP, 2B all-state and was voted MVP of The Spokesman-Review Showcase Jack Blair Memorial all-star game. Finalists: Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s cross country and track and field; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale volleyball, basketball and track and field.

Region boys athlete of the year: Boen Phelps, Freeman. Phelps was named Northeast A league defensive MVP, first-team quarterback and first-team punter his senior season, leading the Scotties to a state semifinal. In basketball, he was named league MVP and first-team academic all-league. He played in the WIBCA all-state game and The Spokesman-Review Showcase Denny Humphrey Memorial all-star game. Finalists: Reid Headrick, Medical Lake cross country and track and field; Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport basketball.

Metro girls athlete of the year: Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers cross country, wrestling and track and field. The senior won the state title in the 2A/1A/2B/1B girls 115-pound weight class at Mat Classic in March, then at the State 4A/3A/2A track meet she was State 2A champion in the 100-meter dash, anchored Rogers’ 4x100 state title relay team and the third-place 4x200 relay team and placed eighth in the 200. Finalists: Teryn Gardner, Mead soccer, basketball and track and field; Logan Hofstee, East Valley cross country, track and field); Libby Roberts, University cross country, wrestling.

Metro boys athlete of the year: Brandon Thomas, Central Valley football and track and field. The senior was named GSL defensive MVP and first-team linebacker. At the State 4A/3A/2A track meet in May, he broke his ambulatory shot put record for the State 4A title and finished first in discus, second in the javelin and third in the ambulatory 100 – setting personal bests in each. Finalists: Chris Grosse, Mead football, wrestling; Jarom Liljenquist, Mt. Spokane football, wrestling, track and field; Q’veli Quintanilla, University wrestling.

Against All Odds

Brandon Thomas, Central Valley football and track and field. Thomas’ accomplishments on the field are that much more impressive considering his trials off the field. In the spring of his sophomore year, Thomas was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his lower right leg, leading to amputation below his knee. After chemo and months of grueling therapy – physical and emotional – he was fitted with a sports prosthetic and returned to excel in both his sports again, earning GSL defensive MVP in football and winning several state ambulatory track titles. Thomas has accepted an offer to walk on for football at Eastern Washington University.

Vy Tran, Lewis and Clark girls basketball. Tran’s parents immigrated to the U.S. when she was in fifth grade. She did not participate in athletics as a child and did not speak English until enrolling in school in America. Tran took up basketball in the seventh grade – over the objection of her traditional parents – to help overcome the language barrier and cultural differences. Her mother left the family, so Tran is primary caregiver for her two younger sisters and acts as translator for her father. Tran injured her knee her junior season but returned to the court midway through her senior year. She was selected for the Jack Blair All-Star Game and was voted most inspirational player.