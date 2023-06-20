Taylor Swift announces international concerts for The Eras Tour

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

Taylor Swift isn’t leaving any blank spaces on her Eras Tour schedule.

The pop superstar on Tuesday announced dozens of international concert dates – including stops throughout Asia, Europe and Australia next year.

The overseas schedule includes four concerts at the Tokyo Dome from Feb. 7-10 and four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium split between June 21-22, 2024, and Aug. 16-17, 2024.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” Swift wrote Tuesday on her social media pages.

Swift’s 2024 slate also includes five Australian concerts in Melbourne and Sydney in February; three shows in Singapore next March; and May gigs in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon and Madrid. That summer, she’ll go to Dublin, Milan and multiple cities in Germany.

Ticket information, including presales, can be found on TaylorSwift.com/tour.

Swift, 33, is performing the North American leg of the Eras Tour, which began in March. The tour is Swift’s first in five years and generated unprecedented demand on Ticketmaster.

She is set to wrap up the tour’s U.S. portion this August with five shows in Los Angeles. She also has concerts scheduled in Mexico City, Argentina and Brazil this year.

Swift released four albums between tours: 2019’s “Lover,” 2020’s “Folklore” and “Evermore,” and 2022’s “Midnights.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced Swift to cancel concerts originally scheduled for 2020.

The set list on Swift’s Eras Tour is split up by the different eras of her career and features more than 40 songs at every show.