U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown resigns, leading to speculation of AG run
June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.
Nick Brown, the U.S. attorney for Western Washington, announced his resignation on Tuesday, spurring speculation he will run for state attorney general.
Brown, 46, was the first Black U.S. attorney to serve in the state of Washington. He was selected by President Joe Biden for the position in 2021 and was sworn in during October of that year.
“During his years in office, U.S. Attorney Brown put an emphasis on protecting civil rights, addressing the fentanyl crisis, combating gun crime, and empowering community voices in our public safety efforts,” read the attorney’s resignation announcement.
The announcement did not specify Brown’s future plans, except his intention to do more political work, stating “I hope to return to public service in the future.”
Brown’s resignation comes amid expectations that he plans to run for state attorney general, the Associated Press reported.
If Brown announces a run for the attorney general spot, he will face competition from state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond. Dhingra currently serves as Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate and chair of the Senate Law and Justice Committee.
