100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: One missing persons case was solved as another arose, and Whitworth challenged its accreditation controversy

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Albert Kraege of Sandpoint appeared to be solved.

Kraege had been missing for more than two weeks, and friends initially suspected foul play. His boat was found on Lake Pend Oreille, 3 miles from town.

Now his body had been found in the lake, but with some alarming clues. He was bound with a chain around his waist, and a sledgehammer was tied to one end of the chain.

At first, this seemed to strengthen their theory that he had been a victim of foul play.

The post-mortem, however, pointed to suicide. There were no marks of violence on his body, and his valuable watch and chain were still in his clothing. Also, the chain had been tied in front.

His friends and relatives could point to no motive for suicide, but the coroner believed he had in fact taken his own life.

Also from the missing persons beat: Meanwhile, another mystery had arisen.

Edgar White, 27, a tourist from California, was nowhere to be found. He left his relatives at the tourist camp near Latah Creek and said he was going into Spokane for an hour. They had not seen him since.

His relatives said they feared for the young man’s safety. A search was on.

From the college beat: Whitworth College board members were vigorously protesting a ruling that stripped the college of its accreditation.

They asked for a suspension of the ruling until the college could present its side of the story.

The school had not been stripped completely of its accreditation. The ruling only prevented Whitworth education students from being accredited as teachers – which was serious enough.