A Grip on Sports: It continues to rain strikeouts for the M’s as spring turns to summer and hope fades a bit

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Boom. That’s the one of the words we think of when the calendar turns to summer. Boom.

• Thunder and lightning are a summer thing. And, while we’re at it, shouldn’t the phrase always be lightning and thunder? That’s how they arrive.

Anyhow, we, as usual, digress. But thunderboomers accompany summer as surely as a rain delay. How often have you been playing baseball or softball, watching baseball or softball or even contemplating baseball or softball and had to put such things on hold because of a summer downpour? Clouds darken the sky, the air starts to get a certain static to it and, boom, it’s time to find cover.

The M’s could have used a thunder storm of some sort last night in New York. Actually, they have needed one all season. There has been little in the way of Thor-like hammering of the baseball this season. Mainly, just Loki-seeming wind. Swing. Miss. Swing. Miss. Swing. Miss.

Strikeouts must be this year’s new way of manifesting the “control the zone” mantra. How that could be is beyond our comprehension. All we know is it just is.

In their 3-1 loss last night to Gerrit Cole and the slumping Yankees, Mariner batters once again struck out 10 times – including the final five batters Cole faced. That brings their total to 692 in 71 games, a pace for 1,579 this season. Not a lot of “boom” in a whiff, is there?

Three of the American League’s top swing-and-miss guys are Teoscar Hernandez (94, first), Jarred Kelenic (88, third) and Luis Suarez (87, fourth). Heck, the starting Seattle outfield, with Julio Rodriguez (82, ninth) included, have struck out 264 times. That number leads baseball, so at least the team is No. 1 in something.

Good times.

• Speaking of Cole, what was with the Nuke LaLoosh-like fastball to the screen while Jose Caballero was at the plate in the seventh? And then the finger wag?

Cole seemed to be upset with the way Caballero prepares for each pitch, using the pitch-clock rules in a way that dictates the timing of each delivery. What? Is Cole 11-years-old or something? No, he’s an 11-year MLB veteran who should appreciate a young guy, scraping to get by in the bigs, figuring out how to manipulate new rules to his advantage. After all, it will probably be the norm by this time next season.

And the finger wag? According to Cole, Scott Servais did it to him, so he did it back. It has a lot of “I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I” vibes. Maybe Cole is 11.

• Another boom we associate with this time of year comes from fireworks, which aren’t legal in the city in which we reside. But that doesn’t stop, let us say, the intelligence-challenged folks in the neighborhood from setting some off nightly, starting in mid-June. A Gerrit Cole-finger wag for them, though we might use a different finger. Anyhow, the Spokane Indians set off fireworks each Friday night they are playing in Avista, something we can hear, faintly, on certain summer nights.

One thing they haven’t done, however, is set off a lot of virtual fireworks down the first-half Northwest League stretch. With their 6-5 loss last night to Tri-City, their sixth consecutive defeat, the Indians went from being first-half contenders to fourth-place in a heartbeat.

Did economics play a role? Indians players are slated to make anywhere from $11,000 to $27,300 for the season under the new contract the union signed with baseball’s owners this spring. But there is no extra money, per se, for playing the extra games. The weekly salary continues but there is no bonus money in the new deal.

Not that many athletes we’ve known ever thought that way. At least not the ones who end up being successful. Poor pitching, promotions of key players, an untimely cooling of the bats all played a role. Money? No chance.

WSU: Around Pac-12 and the nation, is Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown headed to Seattle to help the Washington basketball coaching staff find some success? It sure looks that way. … Jon Wilner’s early top-25 appeared in the S-R this morning. He also believes the conference’s showing in the NBA draft illustrates a drop in talent. Or maybe it’s because the best players decided to stay. … Arizona may just not have a player drafted this year. … John Canzano delved into the expansion talk with SMU again. A no-brainer seems to be the right description. … Larry Stone delves into the media deal. … The SEC seems to be ready to kill the Pac-12. … Stanford’s football recruiting needs to improve. A blue-chip quarterback is a good start. … Arizona State enjoys recruiting in-state prospects. … UCLA has to fill some defensive gaps. … The Stanford baseball team will lose a lot from this year’s World Series team.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, there may well be a first-round selection in the NBA draft from the conference. But it may come from Santa Clara.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the conference basketball schedules were announced yesterday. We can share stories covering Montana, Northern Colorado, Weber State, Idaho State and Northern Arizona. … There have been some construction delays for Montana’s new indoor practice facility. … Montana State earned an award.

Preps: After a long hiatus, the Spokane Youth Sports Awards returned last night. Dave Nichols was at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Tuesday and has this story.

Hoopfest: Tonight is the night new inductees enter the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame. Stacy Clinesmith is one of the more recognizable ones around Spokane these days. Just attend a Gonzaga women’s game and the former Mead star will be busy before the game working with the guards and during it talking and instructing. Jim Allen has this story on Clinesmith and how she perceives the honor. … There will be injuries during Hoopfest this weekend. That is guaranteed. Ignacio Cowles tells us about the folks who will be treating them.

Mariners: We wrote pretty extensively about Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss above. George Kirby threw well but just not well enough. … J.P. Crawford had to leave with a shoulder bruise. … The host M’s probably won’t have a starter in the All-Star Game.

Seahawks: A lot is riding on Geno Smith being as good next season as he was during the last one.

Sounders: Seattle is a bit short-handed heading into tonight’s matchup with LAFC.

Storm: Jewell Loyd rolled but her 33 points weren’t enough to hold off another Seattle loss.

• We’ve mentioned Chambers Bay and how it should be used by the USGA for a U.S. Open West Coast site again. But yesterday’s news Riviera will host in 2031 seems to put that dream to rest for the next couple decades. Which means there is little chance we’ll be around to see it. Until later …