Alan Liere’s hunt-fish report for June 22

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Tip of the week

Georgetown Lake is Montana’s premier flatwater fishery that no one talks about. Rimmed by the Anaconda Mountains it’s also among the state’s most beautiful, and only 18 miles west of Anaconda. But the real attraction is rainbow trout in the 16- 26-inch range and brook trout up to 20 inches.

Georgetown Lake is open now for the year and fishing has been excellent, but some of the waters are closed until July 1. Callibaetis, or speckled mayfly, have begun hatching, so anglers should be prepared to toss a dry fly if fish start eating on top.

Overheard

Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters, but it’s also a critical time of year for some non-game bird species that nest in, or are commonly found in, popular shooting areas.

Nearly all non-game bird species are protected and therefore illegal to shoot.

There are a few non-native species that can be taken year-round, including european starlings, eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows and rock pigeons.

Many shooters target ground squirrels. While there are a few species open to hunting, some are protected.

If shooters can’t tell the difference between an unprotected and protected species of ground squirrel, or any other wildlife, they shouldn’t be pulling the triggers.

Osprey rescue

On June 12, Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff and the Lewiston Fire Department responded to the site of an osprey hanging from baling twine from its nest.

Firefighters used their bucket truck to access the nest platform and free the bird, which was placed in the shade under the Bryden canyon/Southway Bridge and left alone for a short time to see if it would fly off.

When Fish and Game staff returned, the osprey was gone. This situation is a good reminder to livestock owners and others to properly dispose of baling twine and wire which can cause stress and physical harm to all sorts of wildlife.

Heads up

Members of the public are invited to weigh in on longer-term hunting season planning as the WDFW begins its latest three-year season setting effort.

Comments received during an ongoing scoping period will be used to inform game managers about changes the public would like to see to hunting seasons in 2024–2026.

The current scoping period ends July 2.

Comments may be submitted online at https://publicinput.com/i4611, via email at 77552@PublicInput.com or via voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 2576.

Written comments may also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

If anglers find small white or yellow grubs while cleaning their panfish, you don’t need to throw the fish out.

Anglers just need to make sure thoroughly cook their fish. These grubs are most prevalent in the spring, with a small resurgence in fall.

Despite many panfish carrying these parasites, research suggests grubs have little to no impact on panfish populations.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop guides said the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River is in prime shape for June with catches of goldens, yellow sallies, caddis, pmds, and drakes.

The cooler weather this week will keep the bite going.

The St. Joe River, too, is benefiting from the cooler temperatures. Fishing chubbies and stones with droppers has been very productive on the mid and upper river stretches.

The Spokane River remains good. Dry/droppers, nymph rigs, and Euro rigs are all producing. Anglers should throw caddis imitations in the afternoons and evenings.

The Kootenai River in Idaho is in very good shape and fishing well. Wading is no problem.

Most of the Montana rivers have been hit-and-miss as thunderstorms have caused water-quality fluctuations.

Trout and kokanee

There doesn’t seem to be any small kokanee in Loon Lake this year, which doesn’t bode well for next year, either.

It’s possible to catch one of the big (14-to-15 inch) kokanee now, but be prepared to be on the water trolling before sunup to about 6:30 a.m.

Even then, most boaters are happy to catch one fish. The largest I have heard of was just over 20 inches. A friend said he’s been out five times and caught a total of four. Night fishermen aren’t having any luck at all.

Lake Roosevelt is loaded with 10-to-11-inch rainbow trout.

Trollers are taking quick limits almost anywhere on the lake, and they are often finding a 17-incher or two in the mix. The fish are hitting flies between 15-to-30 feet below the surface.

Trout anglers are catching most of their Diamond Lake rainbow and browns before 10 a.m.

The rainbow are a solid 12 inches and the brown trout are a little larger.

Most of the trolling is along the Highway 2 side of the lake about 200 yards out.

Bank fishermen are also doing pretty well casting Power Bait from shore at the access. A lot of largemouth bass are also being caught at Diamond.

Coeur d’Alene kokanee are running 8-to-9 inches. Fishing has been good all over the lake, but the waters around Arrow Point and East Point have been mentioned most often.

The Coeur d’Alene Big One Chinook Derby is scheduled for July 19-23 with a first prize payout of $5,000.

Salmon and steelhead

The summer chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon, Upper Salmon and Lochsa rivers will open Thursday and remain open seven days a week until harvest goals are achieved.

Preseason estimates for sport angler harvest for adult chinook is about 650 chinook for the South Fork of the Salmon River, 900 chinook for the Upper Salmon River and 50 chinook for the Lochsa River.

Spiny ray

Bottom bouncers and spinners tipped with nightcrawlers are enticing Lake Roosevelt walleye at Buoy 5.

Anglers launching at Porcupine Bay are finding a good bite on the flats in 15-to-25 feet of water, but often complain about perch-sized fish.

At MarDon Resort on Potholes Reservoir, Pete Fisher said fishing has been fair overall.

The cold front and low pressure that settled in for most of this past week is on its way out and the fishing will pick up for all species.

Fisher says walleye are in 5-to-20 feet of water. Anglers targeting the shallower fish in the sand dunes should try jerk baits, flukes, swim baits and lipless crank baits.

They should target the deeper fish with a Slow Death Hook rigged with a Smile Bade with a crawler and bottom.

Most Potholes largemouth have been in the 2-to-3 pound range.

Fish are being caught on a wide variety of baits in the sand dunes in 2-to-15 feet of water.

Smallmouth bass are being caught on the face of the dam, on the rocks around Goose Island and in the sand dunes. Throw ½ oz. blade baits, 5-inch grubs, deep diving crankbaits, and Senkos.

Anglers are catching some bluegill and crappie back in the sand dunes and up Lind Coulee. Some nice-sized perch have been caught off the weed beds back in the sand dunes.

Pike and bass fishing has been good lately in Idaho’s Hayden and the chain lakes near Harrison. The fish are hanging along the weeds and shallow drop offs and beginning to take spinnerbaits.

Other species

Shad fishing remains very good from shore below Bonneville Dam. To date, about 2.5 million fish have been counted.

With the sturgeon season on Lake Roosevelt cancelled until September 15, anglers will be looking for their fish on the Snake River below Lower Granite and Little Goose dams.

Those sturgeon are generally caught in much shallower water than those in Lake Roosevelt. Anglers are finding them soin sometimes as little as 20 feet.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com