Columbia River salmon fisheries open for summer runs

When it is time to spawn, sockeye salmon turn from silver to a bright red color with a green head, as seen here underwater. (Courtesy of the National Park Service )

Summer chinook salmon, sockeye and steelhead fishing has opened on sections of the Columbia River through July 31 from the Astoria-Megler Bridge to U.S. Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco and from Richland to Priest Rapids Dam.

“We wanted to remind anglers of the upcoming summer salmon and steelhead fishing opportunity that begins on June 16 which is the result of the public input received during the pre-season planning process to stay within allowable harvest levels,” Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a news release.

Salmon counts and seasons both have started to climb after a slow start.

Sockeye counts at Bonneville Dam continue to climb and they exceeded 10,000 on Wednesday. The sockeye count at McNary Dam was 2,855 for the same day.

Wildlife officials said that despite those returns, it remains too early to determine how strong the sockeye return will be for the thousands of anglers who target them on the Columbia River near Brewster.

The preseason forecast was 234,500 sockeye and 84,800 summer chinook salmon compared to a return of 78,494 in 2022..

River flows in the Columbia remain relatively low for this time of year, according to a news release.

The Reach

With the emergency opening on June 16, the Hanford Reach salmon fishery got of to a predictably slow start given the low numbers of salmon present.

On the opening weekend, department staff interviewed 218 anglers from 70 boats and 125 bank anglers. They reported 25 sockeye, five adult-hatchery summer chinook, one hatchery-summer chinook jack, and one wild-chinook jack harvested.

Three adult-wild chinook were caught and released. Anglers averaged slightly under one-half salmon per boat while averaging 22-angler hours per fish. Four sockeye were landed at the Columbia Point bank fishery.

Fishing should improve quickly this upcoming week as the numbers of sockeye and summer chinook migrating through the Hanford Reach and into the Upper Columbia increase.

For more information about locations, dates and limits, go to https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/salmon

Sandpoint volunteers sought

The 40th Annual Festival at Sandpoint is seeking volunteers for its 2023 Summer Performance Series that runs from July 27-to-August 6.

To operate efficiently, the festival typically relies on about 600 volunteers to help at gates, selling merchandise providing hospitality and more.

The production crew helps with the physical venue setup and provides other support for the duration of the series. After it’s completion, the production crew restores War Memorial Field back to its previous condition.

Anyone interested in becoming a festival volunteer or production crew member should visit www.festivalatsandpoint.com/opportunities and fill out an online application.

Wildlife Ambassador Project

A partnership between Conservation Northwest, the U.S. Forest Service and the Snoqualmie Tribe has created the Wildlife Ambassador Project which promotes responsible recreation on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River area.

Ambassadors will share information about local flora and fauna and tips to recreate with minimal impact on natural and cultural resources across the Snoqualmie Valley, according to a news release.

The project, which has financial backing from the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, will place volunteers with Conservation Northwest staff to connect with visitors at trailheads and campgrounds in this popular recreation area.

This outreach effort seeks to improve relationship between recreation and wildlife by ensuring that visitors have the knowledge they need to recreate safely and respectfully within wildlife habitat, according to the release.

Volunteers must be 16 or older and be available to serve two weekend days this summer.

A volunteer training session will be held at the Snoqualmie Library on June 25.

For more information, visit the Conservation Northwest website to get specific details.

Montana permits

Starting this week, hunters can sign up fo0r leftover licenses and permits in Montana that were not distributed by the earlier drawing by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The “Surplus License List” will be randomized with hunters at the top of the list contacted via email with instructions how to complete their purchases within a specified time.

To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal.

This process requires hunters to keep their email address current in their ALS record. Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List, according to the news release.

Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

The timeframes to sign up for the various permits are as follows:

Deer and elk permits: June 20-to–July 20.

Antelope, Antelope B, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: August 9–to-Aug. 23.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.