News >  Nation/World

Ireland to disregard homosexual crimes, ban conversion therapy

June 21, 2023 Updated Wed., June 21, 2023 at 12:18 p.m.

Ireland's Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee looks on as she arrives at a General Affairs Councilc (GAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 25, 2020.   (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Morwenna Coniam Bloomberg News

Ireland will disregard historical convictions for sexual acts between consenting men, 30 years after homosexuality was decriminalized in the country.

The government also plans to ban conversion practices which seek to change, suppress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Homosexuality was illegal in Ireland until 1993 with at least 940 men convicted. The move to disregard historical convictions follows a public consultation by the Department of Justice.

“I don’t think we can fully comprehend the hurt and pain that has been caused through decades of criminalizing homosexuality,” Justice Minister Helen McEntee told national broadcaster RTE on Tuesday. “What I’m trying to do is not erase that hurt or that harm but certainly to right a wrong and to help on the path of healing for so many.”

Legislation to ban conversion practices will be brought forward in the coming weeks with a view to passing it early in 2024, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Groman told parliament on Tuesday.

“Conversion practices are cruel processes rooted in shame and stigma that seek to change, suppress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said. “The impact can have long-lasting harmful consequences for a person, especially one subjected to such dangerous practices at a young age.”

Ireland legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 following a referendum.

