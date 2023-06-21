Jordan Beck hits two-run walk-off homer, Spokane Indians end losing streak with 6-5 win over Tri-City

It was a remarkable way to end a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Beck’s ninth inning line drive to the short corner in right field bounced out of Alexander Ramirez’ glove when he hit the low fence and went over the wall for a two-run home run and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-5 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Beck’s homer erased a five-run eighth inning comeback by the Dust Devils off two Indians relievers. Beck finished 2 for 4 with two runs.

Indians starter Blake Adams, making his third High-A start of the season, went 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowed six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He threw 84 pitches, 50 for strikes.

The Indians (33-31) got a run in the first – with some help from the Tri-City defense. Benny Montgomery drew a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on a single by Sterlin Thompson. They attempted a double-steal, and second baseman Adrian Placencia dropped the transfer. Montgomery scored without a throw.

Adams got into trouble in the fourth. A double and a single put runners on the corners with one out then Alexander Ramirez moved up to second on a wild pitch. Adams came back to strike out Werner Blakely and Gustavo Campero bounced out to first to end the threat.

Adams issued a four-pitch walk to the leadoff hitter in the sixth but got a strikeout and a groundout before manager Robinson Cancel came out to lift him in favor of Bryce McGowan.

McGowan struck out Blakely to keep Adams’ stat line pristine.

Beck ended a streak of 18 consecutive Indians batters without hit with a one-out double in the bottom half. Zach Kokoska and Nic Kent followed with consecutive doubles to make it 3-0.

Ben Sems hit a bouncer that got through the middle and Kent raced home. Ronaiker Palma walked and both runners moved up on a passed ball, but left fielder Joe Stewart made a running, leaping catch on the track to save extra bases.

McGowan struck out four in 1 1/3 innings. He turned things over to Tyler Ahearn in the eighth, who allowed the first three batters to reach in the inning. Blakely walked to force in a run and Cancel came out with the hook.

Angel Chivilli entered and got a flyout that plated a run, then Myles Emmerson doubled into the right field corner to make it a one-run game. Kent tried to come home on a grounder and threw it away, allowing two more runs to score.

Tri-City fell to 33-32.