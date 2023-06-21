Sad songs say so much courtesy of Sera Cahoone

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Sera Cahoone isn’t depressed. Just because the Seattle singer-songwriter is so adept at writing sad songs doesn’t mean that she’s bummed.

“The funny thing is that I write most of my saddest songs when it’s sunny outside and when I’m happy,” Cahoone said while calling from her Seattle home. “I just really love sad songs.”

“Happy When I’m Gone,” “The Colder the Air” and “Nervous Wreck” are some examples of Cahoone’s finest tunes that are melancholic and wonderful.

While coming of age in suburban Denver, Cahoone, 47, was impacted by singer-songwriters who reveled in sadness, such as Don McLean and Andrew Gold. “I grew up listening to a lot of ’70s soft rock,” Cahoone said. “So I’ve always been drawn to the somber. I love Tracy Chapman, for example, and have always connected strongly with her songwriting and music.”

When Cahoone performs Monday at the Lucky You Lounge, she will preview songs from her forthcoming untitled album. “I’m working on a new record, slowly,” Cahoone said. “But I’ll be playing some new songs.”

It’s Cahoone’s first show in Spokane since the pandemic. “I’ve had some fun shows in Spokane,” Cahoone said. “I think one of my favorite shows was with the Indigo Girls in 2019 (at the Fox). I am looking forward to coming back.”

Hopefully Cahoone will deliver some of the bittersweet and moving love songs from her 2012 album, “Deer Creek Canyon.” Cahoone is adept at capturing the heartache and longing inspired by affairs of the heart and she does so in an elegant and honest manner.

“I enjoy writing love songs,” Cahoone said. “I feel like I still hear a decent amount of new love songs, which is a good thing. I don’t think love songs will ever die. We need them!”

Cahoone also needs her pedal steel player, Jason Kardong.

“I met Jay on Craigslist way back in 2004 when I was looking for a pedal steel player,” Cahoone said. “That was before I had any records out. He’s been a huge part of my sound and I’m lucky to play music with him. He’ll be at the Spokane show as well.”

Cahoone, who was the drummer on Band of Horses’ first album, 2006’s “Everything All the Time,” has a percussionist’s approach when it comes to playing guitar. “The drums play a huge part in my guitar playing,” Cahoone said. “I’m more of a rhythm guitar player, and the way I play is very percussive in many ways. I usually hear where the drums should be when I start writing a song.”