Teen girl arrested in Post Falls drug bust, 16-year-old passenger also cited
June 21, 2023 Updated Wed., June 21, 2023 at 6:35 p.m.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested and her 16-year-old passenger cited after Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms and other drugs Wednesday during a Post Falls traffic stop.
A deputy stopped a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the area of Pointe Parkway and Interstate 90, a sheriff’s office news release said. The driver was a 17-year-old Spokane Valley girl and the passenger was a 16-year-old Spokane Valley boy.
While speaking with the driver, the deputy noticed marijuana in the car, the release said.
A search of the vehicle yielded 157 Xanax pills, 16.6 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine residue, 2.3 grams of cocaine, three fentanyl pills, 68 nicotine vape pens, THC wax, 7.6 grams of MDMA, 37 LSD stamps, 3.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and several THC edibles, deputies said.
The girl was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. She was also charged with possession of meth, fentanyl, mushrooms, suboxone and tobacco.
The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and released.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.