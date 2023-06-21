Tesla sweeps top four spots on Cars.com American-made ranking

By Sean O'Kane Bloomberg

Tesla’s electric vehicles took the top four spots on this year’s Cars.com Inc. list of the most-American-made cars, the second time in as many years all of the EV-maker’s models ranked in the top 10.

Tesla’s Model Y SUV, Model 3 sedan, Model X SUV and Model S sedan ranked in spots one through four, according to a ranking released Wednesday by the online vehicle listing and data provider. Volkswagen’s ID.4 SUV was the only other EV to crack the top ten, which was otherwise dominated by Honda’s namesake and premium Acura brand models.

The ranking – Cars.com’s 18th annual compilation – comes amid a U.S. government push to build out a domestic electric-vehicle supply chain. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year by President Joe Biden offers up billions of dollars in potential incentives for companies to produce electric vehicles and their components in the U.S.

But the challenge of shifting the battery supply chain away from Asia – China, especially – is evident in the Cars.com list. Despite Tesla taking the top four slots, only eight of the top 100 American-made cars were all-electric, with Ford. F-150 Lightning, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Nissan Leaf each earning a spot.

Cars.com said it compiled the list of 100 out of some 388 considered on the basis of its assessment of “highest-contributing vehicles to the U.S. economy for manufacturing, parts sourcing and employment.”