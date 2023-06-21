Washington man accused of firing multiple shots at man over dispute about rifling through dumpsters
June 21, 2023 Updated Wed., June 21, 2023 at 6:43 p.m.
A 43-year-old man is accused of shooting at another man after an argument about dumpsters Tuesday night near Coeur d’Alene.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting at about 6:40 p.m. at dumpsters in the Wolf Lodge area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The victim told deputies he was shot at multiple times by a man, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Murphy, of Washington. His hometown wasn’t immediately clear.
The victim said he stopped to unload his trash when he saw Murphy digging through dumpsters, the release said. The victim told Murphy he is not allowed to go through the dumpsters and an argument ensued.
Murphy became upset, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired it multiple times before fleeing, deputies said. Neither the victim nor his vehicle were hit.
Deputies located and arrested Murphy. The incident is under investigation.
