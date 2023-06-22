100 years ago in North Idaho: A Coeur d’Alene grocer died after declining medical care following a car crash

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An auto accident under “most peculiar circumstances” claimed the life of Conrad C. Croonquist, 39, “a prominent Coeur d’Alene grocer.”

Croonquist was a passenger in a produce truck being driven by George Watson from Spokane to Coeur d’Alene late at night.

Somewhere around Post Falls, Watson apparently fell asleep. He was awakened by a nudge from Croonquist’s elbow, and Watson jerked awake to discover that he was approaching a railroad crossing. The truck swerved off the road and went into a 3-foot ditch, landing on its side. Croonquist was thrown 25 feet away.

Watson asked Croonquist if he was hurt, and Croonquist said he felt some blood on his leg, but that was all.

They were both able to walk back up on the road and hail a passing car. Croonquist was picked up by two men returning from a dance at Greenacres, but Watson said he wanted to stay and “fix up the produce” in the truck.

In Post Falls, Croonquist reported the accident to the marshal, but said he did not need a doctor. He continued on to Coeur d’Alene with the men who had given him a ride.

But then, before they got to Coeur d’Alene, the car ran out of gas. While they were stopped, the two men “heard a gurgling sound” from the back seat and turned to discover Croonquist with his head on his chest. He was dead.

Watson, meanwhile, told police that he had “wandered about in a dazed condition all night” and came to his senses 3 miles from the accident.

An inquest was planned to determine Croonquist’s cause of death. Authorities were also pondering whether to bring manslaughter charges against Watson.