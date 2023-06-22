Six exchange-traded funds for investors

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are securities that resemble mutual funds but are more easily traded, like stocks. Here are a few index-tracking ETFs that can make great buy-and-hold investments.

1. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker symbol: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index of 500 of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies. Like the S&P 500, the ETF uses a market-weight strategy, giving a higher weighting to the largest companies.

2. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is also an index fund tracking the S&P 500, but it uses an equal-weight approach so that large companies don’t overshadow smaller ones.

3. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) provides exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are expected to increase their earnings at an above-average rate, compared to the broader stock market.

4. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) invests in real estate stocks with a focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs).

5. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks an index of dividend stocks known for the quality and sustainability of their dividend payments. It recently sported a dividend yield of 3.8%.

6. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) focuses on companies in Europe, Australia and Asia, allowing investors to add some international diversification to their portfolios.

Ask the Fool

Q. What’s “market share”? – S.B., Maryville, Tennessee

A. A company’s market share is the portion it can claim of the market for a particular product or service.

Consider mobile devices, like the smartphone you probably have nearby.

It might seem like almost everyone has an Apple device, but in the United States (according to StatCounter), Apple’s share of the market was recently 62%, with Samsung at 25% and Motorola at 4%.

Globally, the picture is a bit different, with Apple holding a recent market share of 31%, Samsung 25% and Xiaomi 11%. Apple is clearly dominant, but not so long ago, it was neck and neck with Samsung and often trailing it.

Meanwhile, when it comes to sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, General Motors recently enjoyed top market share of 16.5% (per MarkLines), with Toyota next at 13.8% and Ford at 12.3%.

Knowing a company’s market share and whether it’s trending up or down can help in your investing decisions.

Q. When the stocks in my Roth IRA pay dividends, are they taxable? – A.H., Bend, Oregon

A. No. The money you plunk into your Roth IRA is post-tax money; though contributions to traditional IRAs and 401(k)s shrink your taxable income for the year you contributed, those to Roth IRAs do not.

The main selling point of Roth accounts is that money in them gets to grow and grow – and, assuming you follow the rules, it’s all available to you later, to be withdrawn tax-free.

And if or when some of your holdings generate dividends, that money stays in your account, too (ideally invested), until it’s eventually withdrawn, tax-free. Learn more at Fool.com/retirement.

My Smartest Investment

My smartest investment was spending nothing to get a library card. At my local public library, I read all the books on fundamental investing. – P.L., online

The Fool responds: This is a great reminder that not every investment is financial.

We can – and should! – invest time and energy in our health, our relationships, our careers and our knowledge.

Making use of a rich and free resource such as a public library is a very smart move – because investments in knowledge can pay off handsomely.

You were also smart to focus on “fundamental” investing.

There are many different ways one can approach investing – such as chasing “momentum” stocks in the belief that what’s rising will keep rising (it may not), or engaging in day trading to grab quick profits over short periods (also a risky endeavor).

Fundamental investing involves studying factors that affect a company’s stock price – such as its growth rates, profit margins, debt and cash levels and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio – in order to estimate its intrinsic value and its potential as a long-term investment.

Value investors such as Warren Buffett, who aim to buy into stocks when they’re undervalued, often evaluate companies’ fundamentals.

They’ll seek healthy and growing businesses whose stocks seem to be trading well below their intrinsic value.