Bond yields climb on hawkish central bank warnings

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

Bond yields climbed Thursday after major central banks warned about the potential for more interest-rate increases, with officials signaling they’re nowhere near ready to declare victory over inflation.

Treasury two-year yields hit the highest point since March as Jerome Powell said the U.S. may need one or two more rate increases in 2023 while the Bank of England warned it may have to hike again after delivering a half-point boost. A key section of the German yield curve inverted the most since 1992 on economic concern. Norway’s krone led gains among developed currencies as the nation’s officials pledged more aggressive tightening.

After struggling for direction throughout most of the session, the S&P 500 closed with a small advance – halting a three-day slide. KB Home slipped on a disappointing outlook. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose over 1% amid a rally in giants like Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft.

“We’ve seen central banks say: ‘Oh, we haven’t done enough.’ They thought at the beginning of the year they had, and everybody thought we were going into recession, and now what we’re seeing is the data sequentially move away from that,” said Phillip Colmar, global strategist at MRB Partners. “If you’re not in a recession, it’s also really hard to get core inflation down because you need to weaken the employment sector in order to do so.”

To Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, if the Fed does tighten two more times this year, it risks sending the economy into a “significant recession.”

“I’m sounding like a broken record, but I’ll say it again: There is a lengthy lag between when monetary policy is implemented and when it actually shows up in the real economy data,” Hooper added. “We haven’t seen much of an impact yet because of that lag. That’s why we have to worry so much about overkill.”

In economic news, U.S. unemployment benefit applications were unchanged last week at the highest level since October 2021, suggesting the labor market is cooling somewhat. Sales of previously owned homes barely rose in May as high mortgage rates continued to crimp demand and discourage owners from listing their properties.

U.S. equities are in for a tumultuous second half of the year as the lagging impacts of aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed catch up to the economy, according to JPMorgan Chase’s Marko Kolanovic.

“In equities, absent preemptive Fed easing – vs. Fed dots that imply two more hikes by year-end – we expect a more challenging macro backdrop for stocks in 2H, with softening consumer trends at a time when equities have rerated sharply,” Kolanovic said Thursday in his midyear outlook note to clients.

While U.S. equities stormed into bull territory in June, investors haven’t bought into the rally en masse.

There are already signs of low conviction in the S&P 500’s 14% rally this year, with the index set to end its longest weekly winning streak since 2021. Bank of America’s latest survey shows a net 25% of global money managers are still underweight U.S. equities, despite a recent improvement in allocation.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira slumped as the central bank delivered a significantly smaller interest-rate increase than anticipated, as policymakers embark on what they said will be a gradual transition from an era of ultracheap money.