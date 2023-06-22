Tropical Storm Bret takes aim at Caribbean. Another storm could form right behind it

By Alex Harris Miami Herald Miami Herald

Tropical Storm Bret was nearly at the forecasted peak of strength Thursday morning, with an estimated day or two left in its life span before it fizzles out in the open Caribbean sea.

But right behind it is a new tropical depression, the fourth of the season. It’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy in the next few days, but the projected course keeps it away from most land for now.

As of the 8 a.m. Thursday update, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Bret was hovering just under hurricane strength, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was headed toward the Leeward Islands at 15 miles per hour and was about 170 miles east of Barbados.

St. Lucia was under a hurricane watch, in case Bret strengthens that last little bit, while other nearby islands were under tropical storm watches and warnings. Bret is expected to bring a few inches of rain, some high winds and rough surf to the Windward and Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday.

From there, the hurricane center expected Bret to head into open waters of the Caribbean and meet its end in the dry air and high, storm-shredding wind shear. The system was projected to be completely dissolved by Saturday.

In line behind Bret on Thursday morning was tropical depression four, which is expected to power up into Tropical Storm Cindy as soon as Thursday evening.

The hurricane center’s latest forecast puts Cindy on a track that steers clear of inhabited islands in the Caribbean and drops the storm right into unfriendly conditions that could, by Tuesday, dissolve the storm back into a depression.