100 years ago in Spokane: A big civic effort was underway to beautify the ‘dumps’ of Spokane Falls

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The new Joint City Beautiful Committee had an urgent mission: to clean up the “unsightly dumps” near Spokane Falls.

One of the committee’s resolutions read, “That dumps similar to the one in the rear of the Spokane City Club building are numerous and unsightly, and that further encroachment of the natural beauty is likely to result unless steps to prevent are taken immediately.”

This committee further resolved to “recognize the beauty of the falls and the fact that such beauty has not been capitalized.”

The committee said they would begin work on a plan to replace the dumps with “parking strips and grass embankments.”

From the accident beat: Testimony at the inquest of Conrad C. Croonquist’s death indicated that George Watson, who fell asleep at the steering wheel of a produce truck, was under the influence of drink.

Why did authorities suspect this?

Because Watson himself said so at the scene of the crash, according to a witness.

The witness said Watson turned to the injured Croonquist and said, “Why did you come with me when I was so damned drunk?”

Croonquist was a passenger in the truck and died later of his injuries.

Several other witnesses, including a deputy sheriff, testified that Watson looked “like a man who had been drinking.”

Authorities were contemplating a manslaughter charge.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1888: Frederick Douglass becomes the first African American to be nominated for U.S. vice president.