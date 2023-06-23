3M agrees to pay more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over ‘forever chemicals’

By Amudalat Ajasa Washington Post

Manufacturing giant 3M announced Thursday that it has reached a sweeping settlement with U.S. cities and towns over claims that the company contaminated water supplies with dangerous so-called forever chemicals.

The company, known for producing Scotch tape, Command strips and Post-it notes, agreed to pay $10.3 billion over 13 years to provide funding for public water suppliers that have detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.

The funding will pay for testing for PFAS and cleaning them up in water supplies.

The settlement follows thousands of lawsuits against 3M alleging the company knew that the chemicals in their consumer products could cause cancer, low fertility, birth defects and other health problems. But the company said the settlement does not admit any liability.

The deal followed an agreement earlier this month by U.S. chemical giants Chemours, DuPont and Corteva to pay nearly $1.19 billion to help resolve claims that the chemical manufacturers polluted drinking water with PFAS.

The Minnesota-based company started manufacturing forever chemicals in the mid-1940s. The chemicals are called “forever chemicals” due to their extreme durability: They don’t break down in the environment.

Now the chemicals are found in hundreds of household items – including Tupperware, toilet paper and dental floss – and are used to make the products and coatings that repel grease, water, oil and heat.

Forever chemicals are now found in the blood of many animals and humans on the planet.

Last year, 3M announced that it would stop producing and manufacturing forever chemicals by 2025.

If the agreement isn’t approved by the court, 3M said it plans to continue defending itself in the litigation.

“While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve,” Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive of 3M, said in a statement.

The announcement came on the heels of local and federal crackdowns on forever chemicals in drinking water.

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first drinking water standard for some PFAS.

The rule would monitor PFAS levels in drinking water and notify the public if levels exceed the allowed standard.

“Communities across this country have suffered far too long from the ever-present threat of PFAS pollution. That’s why President Biden launched a whole-of-government approach to aggressively confront these harmful chemicals, and EPA is leading the way forward,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a March statement.

In April, Minnesota lawmakers passed the most-restrictive regulations on forever chemicals in the country.

The law, named after local advocate Amara Strande, who was instrumental in getting the ban passed before her death, will prohibit the sale of PFAS in nonessential products starting in 2025.

The law also forces manufacturers to disclose to the state by 2026 their use of PFAS in different products.