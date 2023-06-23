Alex Toohey decommits from Gonzaga to join Sydney Kings in his native Australia

Alex Toohey decommitted from Gonzaga, opting to play for the Sydney Kings in Australia. (Courtesy photo)

One week before Alex Toohey was expected to arrive in Spokane, the Australian native has decommitted from Gonzaga to stay closer to home.

Toohey, a 6-foot-8 forward, plans to sign with the Sydney Kings as part of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) Next Stars program, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported.

“Over time, while evaluating my situation, I felt the best pathway for me was right here in my own backyard,” Toohey told Givony. “The opportunity to play for an organization like Sydney in the esteemed Next Stars program was simply too good to turn down.”

Toohey, 19, was expected to join incoming freshman Dusty Stromer and South Korean Jun Seok Yeo, who began training with the Zags in the second half of the 2022-23 season, on this year’s roster. Gonzaga now has three open scholarships and could be eyeing the transfer portal for reinforcements at the guard and forward positions.

Forward Anton Watson pulled his name from the NBA draft to utilize a fifth year of eligibility and Ben Gregg, the first big off Gonzaga’s bench most of last season, also returns. Gonzaga bolstered its frontcourt with the addition of Wyoming post Graham Ike and Eastern Washington wing Steele Venters.

Forward Kaden Perry, sidelined last season with a back injury, is on the mend and was recently pictured dunking the basketball in a Gonzaga social media post. Braden Huff, a 6-10 forward who redshirted as a freshman last season, also will compete for frontcourt minutes.

Venters, the Big Sky Conference MVP last season, is projected as the starting wing, replacing Julian Strawther, who was drafted late in the first round Thursday by the Denver Nuggets. Toohey probably would have been a backup battling against Stromer and Yeo for playing time behind Venters.

Creighton transfer point guard Ryan Nembhard and junior Nolan Hickman, who started at point for GU last season, are in line for extended minutes. The 6-0 Nembhard and 6-2 Hickman are the only scholarship players on the roster under 6-6. Venters, Stromer and Yeo have the versatility to see time at shooting guard should the Zags opt for a bigger lineup at times.

Toohey, rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, committed to the Zags in November. He has international experience, helping Australia qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and earning an invite to compete for the World team at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland in April.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Next Stars program and can’t wait to compete at the highest level in Australia and develop as a player,” Toohey told ESPN. “For me, joining the Sydney Kings means I will be part of a championship-winning team.”

Toohey averages 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while playing in Australia’s NBL1 this summer.

“This was a new opportunity and a tough decision for Alex,” Toohey’s dad, Michael, told The Spokesman-Review. “We have the greatest of respect for Gonzaga, Mark Few and his coaching staff. They have been professional in all our dealings. Mark Few is a class act!”

Former Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell Jr., now the head coach at Valparaiso, was the lead recruiter on Toohey and first saw the Australian play at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta last summer. Toohey averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.0 assists. He made 53% from the field, including 38% behind the 3-point line.

“He was the best player there,” Powell said after Toohey signed with GU.