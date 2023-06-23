BLM threatens closing hot springs near Boise if public continues to ‘ignore the rules’

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

Bureau of Land Management officials said in a news release Friday that an uptick in “criminal behavior” at a popular hot springs site near Boise may prompt them to consider closing down the area.

The agency’s Vale District said trespassing and littering are becoming an issue at Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site, located on the Owyhee River in Oregon about 10 miles from the Idaho state line. The site is about an hour’s drive from Boise.

“We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options,” Malheur Field Manager Jonah Blustain said.

Vale District spokesperson Larisa Bogardus told the Idaho Statesman that closing the site would be a last resort.

Officials said there have been “a high number of violations” of the no-camping rule at the site, which is designated for day use only.

Vale BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Stephanie Cox said the no-camping rule has been “lightly enforced” in the past; however, given the number of violations, Cox said the agency could start issuing trespassing or federal violation notices.

BLM staff also began placing boulders around the site to deter camping, according to the news release.

The agency said people who camp at the hot springs aren’t just trespassing; they often break myriad other laws, too. Officials said littering, underage drinking, illegal drug use, driving under the influence, public nudity and other crimes are common.

It’s not the first time officials have warned the public about criminal behavior at Snively. In 2021, the agency increased law enforcement patrols at the hot springs in hopes of deterring violations.

Other hot springs in the area have faced similar challenges. For the past several years, the Boise National Forest has pleaded with visitors to stop littering, vandalizing and trespassing at Kirkham Hot Springs near Lowman. In 2017, the Bureau of Land Management shut down and dismantled an illegally made hot spring near Garden Valley called Skinny Dipper. The agency has said it has no plans to reinstate public hot springs in the area.