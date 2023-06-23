Commentary: ‘Coming to America’ is still fresh after all of these years

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It’s hard to believe that many film critics weren’t crazy about Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” after it premiered 35-years ago. The movie is arguably his greatest film achievement, which is a huge compliment considering the legendary comic’s accomplishments.

Murphy kept “Saturday Night Live” afloat during the early ‘80s. And his film debut in 1982’s “48 Hours” was a box office and critical hit as Murphy and Nick Nolte possessed great chemistry throughout the intense comedy-drama.

1983’s “Trading Places,” in which Murphy co-stars with SNL alum Dan Ackryod, scored raves and was also boffo at the box office. It was the first of a number of films directed by John Landis which featured Murphy.

The tandem reunited for 1988’s “Coming to America.” The film, which is about a pampered African royal, who avoids an arranged marriage by fleeing to Queens, New York, is a classic love story told myriad times. However, Murphy and his co-star Arsenio Hall take the film to another level courtesy of the number of characters they play.

The finest scene in the movie takes place in a barbershop in which Murphy portrays the barber and an old Jewish man. Hall plays a preacher, who is hilarious. The love story is entertaining and endearing. Murphy is amusing as he works menial jobs and adjusts to a very different life in New York.

It’s also worth going back for a look at pre-Rudy Giuliani New York, which was a gritty city with plenty of hardscrabble neighborhoods a generation ago.

“Coming to America” also earns points for delivering a different view of Africa. The stereotype of Africa during the ‘80s was of a hopeless desert. That was the image conveyed during the celebrated fundraisers by well-intentioned rock stars who put together such mega events as “Live Aid.”

However, the opening scene of “Coming to America” sets the tone and paints another picture of “The Mother Continent.” Viewers experience a palatial estate that is incredibly opulent. There is great beauty, history and wealth in Africa.

“Coming to America” shines a light on Africa and it succeeds even though the story is predictable. A happy ending is on the horizon but it’s such a cute story with a king moving to Queens to find his queen. There’s appeal in the “Cinderella” in reverse story. Unlike Cinderella, which is a rags to riches story. “Coming to America” is about a rich man, who pretends to be working class to find his true love.

Yes, the prince meets a woman, who has a boyfriend, who is an awful person. The prince and the woman fall in love but she learns of his lie, and well, the ending is obvious. But thanks to Murphy’s charm and his comedic acting ability, “Coming to America” is a classic. Part of what makes it work is Murphy stepping away from his comfort zone, which is the wise-cracking know it all that’s one step ahead of everyone, ala Axel Foley from “Beverly Hills Cop.” Murphy’s prince is naïve, innocent and optimistic. Murphy has never been better on screen.

“Coming to America” is one of the best romantic comedies of all time with fantastic cinematography, set design and the wardrobe, which was crafted by Deborah Nadoolman Landis, is top tier. It’s well worth revisiting Murphy’s most surprising performance.