Dear Kiantha: Relationship with child of ex is complicated but important

Dear Kiantha,

My ex-partner has a child who I grew very close to when he and I were together. Now that we’ve separated, I am wondering if it is a good idea that I stay involved in the child’s life. I have been in her life since she was 2 years old. She is now 11.

Dear Friend,

Relationships are so complicated, and that complication is multiplied by a thousand when children are involved. I must say that hearing that you not only fell in love with your ex-partner but that you also fell in love with his child is a testament to the kindness of your heart. There is a saying that children are a part of the package when dating someone who is a parent, but often that package upon breakup is simply returned to sender.

The relationship between you and your ex is one that the two of you can choose to navigate in whatever way you see fit. However, the relationship with the child is a bit more fragile and requires a bit more care. Deciding to continue interacting with the child should be based on a number of factors, the first being what is in the best interest of the child. Consistency for a child is paramount and if, for any reason in the foreseeable future, the adults might not be able to be cordial with one another enough to be in communication on behalf of the child, it might be best to work through those issues now.

Children can never have too many positive figures in their lives. The more people they have pouring into and supporting them, the better they fare in life. After nine years of being in her life, she would certainly feel the void of you no longer being around. You may also consider that your relationship might look different than it did when you and her dad were together. You may try letter writing, emails and the occasional outing to remind her that your love is near. Of course, out of respect, you would want to have those gestures OK’d by both her bio-parents.

Families are chosen, and for that child you are a part of her family, and your love for her does not depend on your relationship with her father.

Soul to Soul, Kiantha