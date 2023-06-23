Man accused of shooting passenger in parked car in Bemiss Neighborhood

A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting a passenger of a car last month in the Bemiss neighborhood.

Antoine L. Bailey was charged on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault in the May 2 shooting outside the El Estero Apartments, 2120 E. North Crescent Ave., according to court documents.

A man told police he was driving his friend in a silver Dodge Stratus around 7:30 p.m. and parked on the south side of the apartments.

He said he saw a man he knows as “Bailey” sitting in the stairwell of the complex, court records say. Bailey yelled at the driver asking what he wanted and the driver said he was there for a woman.

Bailey then got up, ran toward the Dodge, produced a black handgun and fired two rounds, striking the car and his friend in the back, the driver told police.

He said he drove to Safeway on East Mission Avenue and North Hamilton Street and called police.

The man who was shot shared the same story with police, adding he was shot in the back twice . He said paramedics treated him at Safeway and then took him to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

About two weeks later, the man who was shot was standing on East North Crescent Avenue near where he was shot, he told police. He said the defendant approached him, thanking him for not “ratting” him out, saying he has a short temper.

The gunshot victim, while incarcerated at the Flathead County Jail in Montana, told police June 14 he knew the defendant only as “Bailey.” The victim was listed as 47 years old in the jail roster.

Police arrested Bailey June 15 on South Maple Street near West Eighth Avenue, documents say. Bailey told police he used a 9 mm handgun to fire at the vehicle.

Bailey was listed in the Spokane County Jail Friday on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.