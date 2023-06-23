Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash near Colfax

A 36-year-old Colfax man died Thursday night when the motorcycle he was riding on U.S. Highway 195 struck a vehicle head on 3 miles south of Colfax.

Russell C. Foreyt died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was wearing a helmet.

The other driver, 58-year-old Robert L. Spies, of Genesee, Idaho, was taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax with injuries. Spies was driving a Ford Focus.

The crash blocked both lanes of travel, WSP said on Twitter.