Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash near Colfax
June 23, 2023 Updated Fri., June 23, 2023 at 6:13 p.m.
A 36-year-old Colfax man died Thursday night when the motorcycle he was riding on U.S. Highway 195 struck a vehicle head on 3 miles south of Colfax.
Russell C. Foreyt died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was wearing a helmet.
The other driver, 58-year-old Robert L. Spies, of Genesee, Idaho, was taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax with injuries. Spies was driving a Ford Focus.
The crash blocked both lanes of travel, WSP said on Twitter.
