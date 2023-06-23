The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Small plane crashes into Clear Lake; boater rescues pilot

June 23, 2023 Updated Fri., June 23, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

An ultralight plane on Friday crashed into Clear Lake, and a boater who witnessed the crash rescued the pilot.

The plane “cartwheeled” across the lake, which is outside Medical Lake, and the boater brought the pilot to a dock, said Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach.

Firefighters treated the pilot, who was the only person on board the plane, and recommended he go to the hospital for further evaluation.

The man’s injuries, if any, were unclear Friday, but Rohrbach said the man was walking at the scene.

