Spoktabpia 2023 starts July 7 at Camp Sekani Park, Boulder Beach

From staff reports

From staff reports

Organizers are preparing to launch Spokatopia 2023, which includes a variety of activities from biking and kayaking to music and clinics at Camp Sekani Park and Boulder Beach on Upriver Drive in Spokane Valley.

Camp Sekani, 6707 E. Upriver Drive, is located on the north side of Upriver Drive west of Argonne Road in the Spokane Valley. Boulder Beach is located at 5700 E. Upriver Drive.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. July 7 with the Happy Hour Bike Demo that includes a beer garden. Riders can try a variety of different bikes, get dinner and have something to drink, the news release said.

Visitors can bring their own bikes and ride the Camp Sekani/Beacon Hill system that has more than 30 miles of single-track bike trails or they can ride the paved Centennial Trail, according to the release.

In addition to mountain bikes, the event provides the chance to test inflatable paddleboards, kayaks, sit-on-top kayaks and sail craft. The Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club will also provide rides on its eight-person Voyageur canoe.

The water sport demonstrations will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 8.

The event provides clinics that teach basic rock-climbing basics from skilled guides. Space for tours and clinics is limited so hopefuls are asked to register as soon as possible.

Parking at the event can be limited during peak hours, but shuttles will be provided every few minutes from nearby parking areas.

Families are invited to bring children to relax in chairs, hammocks and take part in activities at the Spokatopia “Campground.”

Since the event is outdoors, organizers suggest that visitors check weather forecasts and bring clothes for all sorts of weather.

For more information, including costs and to get locations on where to sign up for tours and clinics, visit spokatopia.com