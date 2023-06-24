1,000-acre wildfire burning in Asotin County
June 24, 2023 Updated Sat., June 24, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.
A 1,000-acre wildfire was burning grass and crops and threatening about 20 homes, water supply and livestock Saturday in Asotin County.
The Matson Fire, burning near the town of Anatone, started around 10:25 a.m. Saturday and was estimated at 1,000 acres and growing, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release. No evacuations were in effect late Saturday afternoon and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
State firefighting assistance was mobilized.
