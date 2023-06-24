Ben Sems go-ahead single in fifth lifts Spokane Indians over Tri-City 6-4

The Spokane Indians are getting the second half of the Northwest League season off on the right foot.

Ben Sems hit a go-ahead single in the fifth inning and the bullpen did the rest, leading the Indians to a 6-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (2-0, second half) have won two straight and lead the series three game to two.

Spokane trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth. Braiden Ward led off with a walk and Ronaiker Palma (3 for 5) singled to put runners at the corners. Jordan Beck followed with an RBI single and Zack Kokoska doubled to tie it. Nic Kent walked to load the bases for Sems.

Sems’ infield single plated Beck from third, and Kokoska raced home from second when Tri-City pitcher Dylan Phillips threw the ball away.

Anderson Bido replaced Spokane starter Victor Juarez in the fifth inning. He went three innings and allowed one run on two hits with no walks to earn the win.

Bryce McGowan entered the game in the eighth and recorded his first save of the season with two shutout innings. McGowan allowed one hit and struck out two.

Juarez allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts over four innings.

The Indians took an early lead with two runs in the first inning.

Ward was hit by a pitch and went to third on a single by Palma. Beck reached on a fielder’s choice and Ward scored, with Palma hustling to third on a throwing error by pitcher Bryce Osmond.

The Indians converted a double steal with Palma scoring on the play to make it 2-0.

Gustavo Campero hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Dust Devils (0-2) their first lead. Matt Courtney followed with a solo homer in the fifth to make it 4-2.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Next week, Spokane travels to Vancouver for a six-game series against the Canadians, who won the NWL’s first half.