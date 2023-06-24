Lewis and Clark grad Naje Smith takes on Hoopfest elite after finishing career at Boise State

Former Boise State player Naje Smith drives to the hoop Saturday as Eastern OR Ballers’ Dylan Grogan defends on the Xfinity Court at Hoopfest. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Naje Smith’s return to the streets of Spokane on the final weekend of June is a story about growth and winning .

As a child, Smith was an emerging youth player rousing Hoopfest fans who had gathered around the high school elite courts downtown.

“The culture around it, it’s always been one of the biggest events in Spokane,” Smith said. “It’s been something I’ve been proud of growing up and the one thing we’ve always had, so it’s really nice to get back to it and see how it’s evolved and changed and just be a part of it again.”

Smith emerged as one of the best players in the state , finishing his senior season at Lewis and Clark with an All-Greater Spokane League first-team award – his second in a row – and an Associated Press all-state honorable mention in 2018.

After a two-season stop at Cochise (Arizona) College – two miles from the USA-Mexico border – a transfer to Boise State brought him back closer to home, friends and family.

In his five-year college career, Smith was part of 119 wins. In his three seasons in Boise, he went to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2022 and 2023, the eighth and ninth appearances for the Broncos and fourth of the Leon Rice era.

A former Gonzaga assistant, Rice has turned Boise State into a perennial winner.

In 10 of his 13 seasons, the Broncos have won 20 or more games, the best stretch of basketball in Boise in their 53 years.

“It was definitely a coming-of-age time for me and figuring out my spot in the basketball world and where I’d want to take this, so (Rice) really helped me find my game and find how to be a winner,” Smith said.

All of those Boise State wins came alongside former Mt. Spokane star Tyson Degenhart.

“I love the guy,” Smith said . “He’s definitely a hard worker, someone who’s going to step up and have your back in the situation and he always just plays the right way. He’s a very solid player … it’s very nice to have someone from the same city that is playing at such a high level.”

At this year’s Hoopfest , Smith is one of the more notable names in the men’s over 6-foot elite division. He will battle to knock off Hub Northwest, the four-time reigning champ.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Smith said of Hub Northwest. “They have good chemistry.”

Smith is playing with two of his best buddies and one of their friends. The four were on the court a couple of months ago and Smith expects their chemistry to lead to a smooth performance.

“We’re definitely going to play some up-pace tempo and just try to get as many buckets as possible, and try to create a lot of mismatches and just take advantage of them,” Smith said.

Don’t expect his team, Rawr XD, to cower against some of the more experienced teams.

“I’ve heard about (Hub Northwest) before, and I know they’ve played a long time together even in college,” Smith said.

“So it’ll definitely be a good test for us to see how we can compare with a team that does kind of have plays that do have chemistry and know what their other players are going to do.”

Last year’s runner-up, Big and Juicy, will also be in action. Smith’s former LC teammate, Dominick Oliveri, leads that team.

Smith hopes to see Oliveri on the court.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “It’ll definitely be good reunion, but when the ball’s checked up, it’s going to be very serious, and it’s going to be fun to watch.

“Dom’s definitely a bully-ball, back-down guy, so I’ve been hitting the weight room.”

Smith has adjusted his game to be more tightened up on the court, rather than the aggressive style of the street game.

“That’s definitely my bread and butter, some street ball,” Smith said.

The goal is to make Northern Quest Center Court, which was Nike Center Court the last time Smith played in Hoopfest in either 2015 or 2016.

“I have always wanted to be a part of it,” Smith said. “It’s been a dream of mine. I’m definitely going in with the mentality that I have to take over, that nobody can guard me. You just have to keep winning.”

Rawr XD met that goal, beating Eastern Oregon Ballers and Cleanup Crew on Saturday. The team will face Thatz Tuff in the winners bracket semifinal at 9 a.m. Sunday on the center court.

“It’s a little early for me,” Smith said , “but I’ll find a way.”

Smith will hang out with family for the next few weeks as he plans his next moves, either toward the NBA Summer League or overseas to continue his basketball career.

Either way, he’s happily tied to Spokane and Hoopfest .

“Hoopfest will always be something I want to be a part of and support and even (in the future) getting my kids involved,” Smith said.

“Just to be a part of the culture, it’s one of Spokane’s biggest events, and so it’s really nice when you come to visit Spokane, and everyone has a place to go and everyone’s coming down to watch Hoopfest.”