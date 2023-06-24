Suspects in two Logan drive-by shootings hospitalized after crash

Spokane police detained three males Saturday morning in relation to two Logan Neighborhood drive-by shootings after the vehicle suspected to be used in the shootings crashed.

The first drive-by shooting happened around 5 a.m. near Carlisle Avenue and Dakota Street. The second was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the same intersection, Spokane Police Department Lt. Steve Braun said. No one was shot in either shooting.

The suspect vehicle was then involved in a two-car crash at 8 a.m. at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street in northeast Spokane, Braun said. Three males – two adults and one minor – were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Braun said two occupants of the other car also had minor injuries. He said charges are pending against the three males.