Suspects in two Logan drive-by shootings hospitalized after crash
June 24, 2023 Updated Sat., June 24, 2023 at 8:44 p.m.
Spokane police detained three males Saturday morning in relation to two Logan Neighborhood drive-by shootings after the vehicle suspected to be used in the shootings crashed.
The first drive-by shooting happened around 5 a.m. near Carlisle Avenue and Dakota Street. The second was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the same intersection, Spokane Police Department Lt. Steve Braun said. No one was shot in either shooting.
The suspect vehicle was then involved in a two-car crash at 8 a.m. at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street in northeast Spokane, Braun said. Three males – two adults and one minor – were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Braun said two occupants of the other car also had minor injuries. He said charges are pending against the three males.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.