Three vehicles, building catch fire in Airway Heights; police seek suspect

Three vehicles and a building caught fire early Saturday morning in Airway Heights and police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene.

Spokane County Fire District 10, Airway Heights Fire Department and Airway Heights Police Department responded to a vehicle fire at 1:30 a.m., according to the Airway Heights police Facebook page. Three vehicles and a building were involved when they arrived.

It appeared the fire was caused by someone trying to steal gas from one of the vehicles, the post stated. The person then rolled out from the vehicle after the fire started and the suspect, who likely sustained severe burns, fled the scene.

The post said police wants to locate the person because they might need medical attention.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the suspect is urged to contact bnewman@cawh.org.