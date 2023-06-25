100 years ago in Spokane: A reporter’s kitten was credited with thwarting an attempted burglary at his home
Sun., June 25, 2023
A.C. Libby, the police reporter for The Spokesman-Review, had Gummy, his kitten, to thank for foiling a burglary at his home.
Libby had taken Gummy for a ride in his auto, “thinking it might lessen Gummy’s loneliness.”
But the kitten did not enjoy riding in the car. After just a few miles, the kitten began moaning and meowing. So Libby turned around and drove back home.
When he arrived, he took Gummy inside and found a young burglar hiding behind a door.
Libby collared the kid and took him to the police station. The boy refused to give his name or tell where he lived. Police turned him over to juvenile authorities.
The police captain said that “boys of this type are responsible for a large part of the burglaries” in Spokane. The captain said that if Libby and Gummy had not returned home early, the youth “would have stripped it of everything of value.”
From the transit beat: City commissioner Maurice Smith was so fed up with the city’s streetcar system – and streetcar fares – that he floated an alternative.
Namely, buses.
“I believe that right now we should begin to arrange for a series of arterial highways suitable for use by motor buses,” Smith said.
With a bus plan in place, the city would be ready to provide a reliable means of public transportation in the event of a “threatened financial crisis of the street car company.”
The streetcar system would survive another 13 years, but it was already in a slow decline.
