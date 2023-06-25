Dave Nichols: Media award is humbling honor during all-state baseball weekend

YAKIMA – On my drive to Yakima Saturday, I thought a lot about what I wanted to say in this column. There’s not much else to do on the 3-plus-hour drive but think – or go hoarse singing along to the car radio.

The truth is, though, I’ve been thinking about this for a while.

No, I’m not retiring. You can’t get rid of me that easily.

I’m in Yakima for the all-state baseball games and the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet.

I’ve always wanted to attend the all-state festivities in person, but the timing, time allotment and resources have always precluded it. I wish that wasn’t the case.

That kind of makes this next bit a little embarrassing to admit.

The principal reason I was cleared by my bosses to make the time and resources available to come to Yakima this year is personal.

I’m not sure what I did to earn or deserve it other than doing my job, but the coaches association saw fit to name me their “Jim Reding Media Commitment Award” winner this year.

It’s a humbling honor to be presented an award named after Reding – the longtime Seattle Times, Post-Intelligencer and Walla Walla Union-Bulletin high school sports editor, who died in 2004 at 62. Reding was the dean of high school sports reporting in the state, and his encyclopedic knowledge, dedication and passion for prep sports was legendary.

The list of previous winners of this prestigious award is a who’s who of the best and most respected journalists who have covered high school sports in the state. I’m truly honored to have my name inscribed below them on the list.

It’s a particular distinction to receive this award considering this is the first time the WSBCA has presented it since the pandemic.

My first love was baseball. My mom taught me how to read by helping me go through box scores and game recaps in the newspaper before I was in kindergarten. I had a ball in my hand as soon as I could grasp it. Baseball remains, to this day, my obsession.

I’m fortunate to have found a partner in life who shares that obsession. On the rare occasion we find time to vacation these days, my wife and I are at most likely at a ball game somewhere.

But if I’m being honest, I’m a little sheepish about accepting the award – for a few reasons.

First, in the grand scheme of things, I’m still a newcomer to Washington state media and this seems like a lifetime achievement award. I’ve only been at the paper since 2014 and the high school sports editor since 2017 when I took over for Greg Lee – who did the job for 33 years.

I can’t help feeling a little embarrassed to be honored during the same event in which legendary coaches and players are being inducted for a literal lifetime of dedication to the game in the state when I’ve only been involved for a hot minute.

Next, and I’m being completely honest here, I only attended four high school baseball games in person this year. With my additional responsibilities as beat writer for the Spokane Indians in addition to covering all of the high school sports, it makes April and May a busy time for me.

That sounds like an excuse, and I guess it is, but it’s the hard truth. I wish I had 40 hours a week to just cover high school baseball. I’m lucky most weeks if I get four. But the time I get with high school baseball players and coaches in the area

reminds me of how much fun I had with the game as a kid.

Last, and playing off the above time-management issue, I get A LOT of help covering high school sports at the paper, including baseball.

Every year we have a dedicated crew of part timers and correspondents that helps take the pressure off me to cover every high school, sport and game in our region. We take scores from more than 80 schools in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Without those calltakers, the box scores, recaps and roundups wouldn’t find their way into the paper or online.

A good deal of credit should also go to our sports editor, Ralph Walter, and executive editor Rob Curley. There are few newspapers our size that still cover high school sports as extensively as we do – if at all. They share my vision that prep sports are essential to our community and readership, and they allow me to cover the beat as I see fit.

That level of autonomy on my beat is practically unheard of in the business, and I am extremely grateful to both of them for it.

So, thanks to them. Thanks to the WSBCA for the tremendous honor. And if you’re still reading, thanks for indulging me in this space and reading our coverage of high school baseball.

It’s truly a privilege to be trusted to tell these stories – and a humbling honor to be recognized for doing so.