Holocaust writing contest: Bella Buckner, first place middle school division winner

Eight-grader Bella Buckner, of St. George’s School, took first place in the middle school division of the 17th-annual Eva Lassman Memorial Writing Contest with her essay “Indifference and Action.”

‘Indifference and Action’

“It is so much easier to look away from victims. It is so much easier to avoid such rude interruptions to our work, our dreams, our hopes. It is, after all, awkward, troublesome, to be involved in another person’s pain and despair.” –Elie Wiesel

Americans were indifferent to the events of the Holocaust because they were primarily looking out for their own self-interests, influential voices discouraged Jewish immigration, and moral outrage was disconnected from practical action. To move beyond indifference to affect positive social change, communities can educate people on the benefits immigrants bring, give people resources to see different perspectives, and share personal stories.

First, during the Holocaust, Americans primarily sought their own self-interests because they perceived Jews as a threat to America’s well-being. For example, in 1939, the MS St. Louis carried 937 passengers (mainly German Jews) to Cuba, then Florida. Despite their pleas for entry, the ship was returned to Europe where 30% were murdered during the Holocaust. Even a ship on American shores was rejected because Americans believed that immigrants would steal jobs and need support. For example, four years into the Great Depression, one fourth of Americans were unemployed. Many people believed that immigrants caused the job crisis, including congressional leaders. In general, Americans prioritized their own needs over those of the Jewish people.

Secondly, influential people spoke against welcoming Jews, leading to reduced public support of the Jewish cause. Charles Coughlin, an influential speaker, weekly attacked Jews, calling listeners, “to restore America to the Americans!” Legendary pilot Charles Lindbergh repeatedly declared that Jews and immigration were a big problem. Thousands of Americans believed what these influential people said, including the belief that immigrants were only hurting America, which drastically decreased public support for Jews.

Third, in America, moral outrage was disconnected from practical action. This allowed Americans to feel good about themselves without doing anything. A 1938 poll found that 94% of Americans disapproved of Nazi treatment, but only 21% thought that more Jews should be let into America. If the American’s beliefs were connected to their actions, people would work for and advocate for what they believed in.

Although Americans were indifferent to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust, today communities can make positive social change and move beyond indifference.

First, communities can educate people on the benefits of welcoming refugees. Refugees are skilled, educated, knowledgeable, and driven to succeed. Refugees also introduce new ideas, cultures, and perspectives, which helps America progress. “In the U.S. … while migrants are 15 percent of the population, they represent 25 percent of entrepreneurs.” New companies, many started by refugees, create 1.5 million jobs per year. Also, “(Refugees) help enrich their local communities, creating a cultural diversity within the local population and helping nurture understanding and appreciation for social diversity.” Refugees help the economy and enrich American culture.

Secondly, communities can help people make informed decisions by equipping them with diverse information resources. Instead of simply agreeing with celebrity spokespersons, like Coughlin and Lindbergh, Americans need equipping to make their own informed decisions. Every news source has intentional and unintentional bias, especially partisan bias and demographic bias. Communities can equip people by giving them access to different perspectives. For example, Allsides.com illuminates media predispositions, providing information about news agencies’ biases.

Lastly, to move moral outrage towards practical action, communities can share personal stories. Research has shown that beliefs often change, “because of a story that ‘hits them in the heart.’ ” Personal stories connect someone to another person’s life. Cassidy Franklin is a 20-year-old college sophomore who lived in Israel/Palestine for three weeks. While there, she visited Israeli settlements, lived with Palestinians, and learned that Palestinians have few opportunities for advancement, flourishing, and free movement. She also met two college-aged girls, unable to afford a good education. Having been personally impacted by the plight of these two girls, she decided to fundraise by sharing their stories. Within a week almost 5% of the $55,000 needed for their education was raised. Personal stories lead people to connect words to action.

The United States was indifferent to the Holocaust because Americans mainly looked out only for themselves, influential people didn’t believe Jews should be let into America, and moral outrage was disconnected from practical action. To bring good social change communities can educate people, give people news sources with different opinions, and share personal stories. “What is indifference? Etymologically, the word means “no difference.” A strange and unnatural state in which the lines blur between light and darkness, dusk and dawn, crime and punishment, cruelty and compassion, good and evil.” Instead of indifference, may communities take the first step towards light, compassion, and goodness.