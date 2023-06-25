Cache Reset
Jordan Beck scores go-ahead on safety squeeze play, Spokane Indians beat Tri-City third straight 4-3

June 25, 2023 Updated Sun., June 25, 2023 at 4:46 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Jordan Beck scored on a safety squeeze and the Spokane Indians won their third in a row to start the Northwest League second half, beating the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 in the finale of a six-game series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

Beck led off the seventh with a walk and stole second base. He went to third on a groundout and scored on Nic Kent’s two-out safety squeeze bunt.

Angel Chivilli picked up his eighth save of the season with two shutout innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Colten Schmidt made a second straight strong start for the Indians (3-0, second half), going five innings. He allowed one run on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Schmidt threw 70 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Tri-City (0-3) got on the board in the second inning. Alexander Ramirez singled, stole second and scored on a double by Werner Blakely.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Robby Martin Jr. finally got to Dust Devils starter Sammy Natera Jr., leading off the inning with a solo homer to right to tie it 1-1. With one out, Braiden Ward singled, stole second and scored on a double by Ronaiker Palma – ending Najera’s outing.

Spokane added on in the sixth. Nic Kent led off the inning with a single and scored on a one-out double by Jose Cordova to make it 3-1. Martin walked and Bryant Quijada singled to load the bases. But Ward popped out and Palma grounded out to end the inning.

Tri-City seized the opportunity against reliever Brayan Castillo. Gustavo Campero led off the seventh with a single, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Joe Stewart and Adrian Placencia walked and Matt Coutney delivered an RBI single to tie it 3-3.

Injury bug: Benny Montgomery missed his second consecutive game after getting hit in the right hand in Friday night’s game. According to reports he avoided a broken bone and is day-to-day. Juan Guerrero missed his fifth straight game with a leg injury.

New guy: Pitcher Connor VanScoyoc was added to the roster and Victor Juarez was transferred to the developmental list. VonScoyoc, who started the series with Tri-City, was traded from the Los Angeles Angels organization to the Colorado Rockies for MLB 1B Mike Moustakas on Saturday. The 23-year-old went 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts for the Dust Devils.

