New Parkside Books in Liberty Lake Regional Park brings reading options to the outdoors

Rachel Hansen, left, the recreational program manager for Spokane County Parks, Recreational & Golf, and Amber Williams, strategic project manager for Spokane County Library District, collaborated to help open Parkside Books, a walk in Little Free Library inside the Liberty Lake Regional Park business office. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Parkside Books is located in the Liberty Lake Regional Park Business Office at 3707 S. Zephyr Road, Liberty Lake. For information, visit www.scld.org/parkside-books-now-open-for-borrowing-at-liberty-lake-regional-park/.

A rainy Canadian camping trip inspired an innovative collaboration between Spokane County Library District and Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf.

In May, Parkside Books opened in the administration building at Liberty Lake Regional Park and Campground.

“It’s like a walk-in Little Free Library,” said Amber Williams, a strategic project manager at the library district.

The seasonal lending location offers books for all ages that any park visitor can borrow – no library card needed.

“Paul Knowles, a former Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf employee, reached out to us with the idea three years ago,” Williams said.

He and his family were camping in Canada when the weather turned rainy and cool. Knowles discovered a small lending library in the campground’s visitor center and everyone found something to read while waiting for warmer weather.

“Paul knew there was space in the administration office at Liberty Lake,” said Williams

COVID delayed the project, but last year everything moved forward.

“Park staff put up some walls and gave Parkside Books its own entrance,” she said. “We (SCLD) had plenty of shelving and lots of books.”

The books came from the library’s collection of items that were removed to make room for new copies or new releases at area branches. The books fill 30 shelves in the 8-by-12-foot room. The selection includes something for everyone, from children’s picture books and chapter books to mystery and romance novels to a smattering of nonfiction for all ages.

“We even have some cookbooks,” Williams said.

Parkside Books is unstaffed and operates on the honor system. The door is open during park hours and automatically locks when the park closes.

“One of our mobile service vehicles will drive out each month to restock,” said Williams.

Liberty Lake Regional Park visitors can browse the offerings and take what interests them. A log sheet prompts guests to record their zip code and how many items they borrowed or returned. Borrowed books can be dropped off at any Spokane County Library location, taken back to Parkside or potentially not returned at all, though library staffers hope borrowers will return them if possible.

Rachel Hansen, recreation program manager for Spokane County, Parks, Recreation and Golf, said the lending location is a pilot program for both organizations.

“If this is successful, it’s something we may include in our new building,” she said.

The current staff building got a spiffy blue paint job courtesy of the library district and sits up a short gravel drive across from the lakeside parking lot. Hansen said camp hosts let guests know about Parkside Books when they check-in.

So far, usage has been low, but both Hansen and Williams expect that to change with the end of the school year.

“A lot of moms’ groups look for free or low-cost summer activities,” Hansen said. “For a $2 per person entry fee (kids 5 and younger are free) families can have a picnic, go swimming, take a hike, or grab a book.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com