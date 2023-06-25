The Dirt: MultiCare primary care clinic planned near Indian Trial

MultiCare Health System has submitted a building permit to the city of Spokane to construct a new primary care clinic next to a shopping center of North Indian Trail Road.

According to the application, plans call for building the 5,650-square-foot building at 5238 W. Lowell Ave. in Spokane. The location is southwest of the Sundance Plaza, situated at the intersection of North Indian Trail and Barnes roads.

Paul Harrington, of ROMR Architects of Spokane, is the architect for the building that is expected to cost about $1 million, according to the building permit.

“We are supposed to get comments back (from city planners) on July 20, so let’s say Aug. 1” for a starting date, Harrington said.

The contractor is Associated Construction Inc., of Spokane. Harrington said he believes it will take contractors about nine months to finish the building.

Hotel makeovers

Two area hotels owned by Vandervert Hospitality have filed permits for remodels that will update everything from light fixtures to furniture.

The first project will gut and rebuild the interior of the Hampton Inn at 2010 S. Assembly Road in Spokane. It’s located between the U.S. Highway 2 interchange with Interstate 90 and West Sunset Boulevard.

“We are going to start right after Labor Day,” said Ralph Morgan, the director of operations for Vandervert Hospitality. “We are hoping to have it done by March 2024.”

The hotel opened in 1992 and had a remodel several years later “but nothing this full-fledged,” Morgan said.

The expected cost to replace everything from light fixtures to toilets for its 129 rooms on three floors was listed at about $610,000.

Yost Gallagher Construction, of Spokane, is the contractor. The interiors are being designed by Kristin Bacon, owner of Interior Design Studio, also of Spokane.

Vandervert also owns two hotels in the Tri-Cities and one in Kalispell as well as the Quality Inn Oakwood at 7919 N. Division St. in Spokane.

On the same day it submitted a remodel request for the Hampton Inn, Vandervert submitted a request to do the same work at its other nearby hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn Spokane Airport at 9015 W. Highway 2. Morgan said that 120-room hotel opened in 2001 and this would be its first major remodel. The same contractors and designers are listed on the permit, which estimated the cost at $585,000.

“We’re starting in October on that one. We are doing the same thing,” Morgan said.

Dog park permit

Spokane City Parks has requested a predevelopment conference with city planners for the construction of a new 7- to 9-acre community dog park on Upriver Drive.

Plans include a newly paved, off-street parking lot adjacent to Upriver Drive and a 6-foot perimeter fence.

According to previous coverage, the Spokane Park Board in May selected the location for the dog park to replace the park that is being lost with the construction of a new middle school on the South Hill.

The new site will be developed on the city’s northeastern edge, off Upriver Drive between the Minnehaha Climbing Rocks and the Camp Sekani trailhead.

Spokane Parks Director Garrett Jones said in May that city officials hope to have a park open by the end of the year.

Several neighbors testified in May that they opposed the plan, which had not been disclosed to them before it came up for consideration.

Despite neighbor objections, the park board voted unanimously to move forward with the Upriver location. The vote allowed engineering and design to begin on the project, which will be built with funding raised by Spokane Public Schools.

Initial site plans call for 100-foot setbacks from private property in the area.

The work also is not expected to disturb existing mountain bike trails in the area.

In a related action, the Spokane Park Board voted to award $310,000 to architectural design firm AHBL Inc., to develop plans for additional parking and trailhead improvements at Camp Sekani and Shields Park in the area.