News >  Washington

Wildfire in Asotin County extinguished Sunday; no injuries or lost structures reported

June 25, 2023 Updated Sun., June 25, 2023 at 9:33 p.m.

Smoke from the Matson fire south of Clarkston is seen on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The fire had been extinguished as of Sunday afternoon without any structures lost and no injuries reported.  (Blue Mountain Fire District No. 1 photo)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A wildfire that ignited south of Clarkston on Saturday morning had been extinguished by Sunday afternoon, with just under 700 acres burned.

Blue Mountain Fire District No. 1 Chief Chad Sanford said the fire was mapped Sunday morning and crews had it under control by the afternoon. Rain had also moved into the area.

“We had aircraft in yesterday afternoon and had it hit pretty hard,” Sanford said.

State crews were mobilized to fight the fire, called the Matson fire, which threatened some structures as it burned through rangeland, Sanford said. No structures were lost.

No injuries were reported, he said.

