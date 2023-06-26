2 firefighters injured in Sunday fire in Hillyard

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

Two firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon fighting a garage fire in the Hillyard neighborhood, the Spokane Fire Department reported.

One firefighter was hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, and another had was injured, the department said in a news release. Fire Chief Brian Shaeffer confirmed that the firefighter who suffered from heat exhaustion was treated and has since been released. He said the other firefighter who suffered an injury underwent surgery at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and is currently recovering.

No cause has not been determined for the fire at 3815 E. Broad Avenue. The garage collapsed in the blaze and the home suffered extensive damage. Arson has not been ruled out, Shaeffer said.

Responding firefighters conducted a search of the smoke-filled residence which found no occupants inside. The home did not have electricity at the time of the incident, the news release said.

While first responders were at the scene within 5 minutes, large amounts of clutter inside and outside the home led to difficulties in combating the blaze though firefighters were able to prevent the fire spreading to a nearby shop, according to the news release.

Jim Taylor, a manager at the mechanical services company next door to the fire, said that the home and garage that burned was abandoned, adding that individuals who may be trespassing on the site were “tweakers” and that there was an effort to “get the people living there off.” Currently, the property is strewn with debris and trash, though public images of the property from 2020 and earlier were clear of rubbish.

The property is listed under Cedar Storage LLC, which purchased it this February. The company, which shares an address and registered agent with Cedar Builders Inc, and Cedar Property Management (CB) Inc among others, declined to comment.