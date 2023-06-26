Deer Park man killed in motorcycle crash north of Spokane

From staff reports

A Deer Park man died Monday after his motorcycle crashed into a trailer stopped on U.S. Highway 395 about 6 miles north of Spokane, troopers said.

Mark Simpson, 56, was headed south on the highway around 11:20 a.m. when he hit a pickup with a trailer that was stopped at a yield sign while it was crossing the highway at Monroe, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the truck was 76-year-old James Bunch, troopers said.

Simpson died at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Bunch was not injured. Charges against him are pending, troopers said.