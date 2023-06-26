Education Notebook: Saint George’s School wins WIAA Scholastic Cup for top 2B schools
June 26, 2023 Updated Mon., June 26, 2023 at 3:51 p.m.
Saint George’s School wins WIAA Scholastic Cup for top 2B schools
The coveted WIAA Scholastic Cup recognizes performance in the classroom as well as on the playing surface. Saint George’s finished the year with State Championship trophies in boys and girls track and field, as well as boys golf finishing third and girls tennis fourth in the state. On the academic side, both the SGS choir and drama programs and the boys soccer team earned state academic titles for highest GPA.
Central Valley School District looking for Capital Facilities Committee members
Parents and community members are wanted for developing long-range capital facilities project plans for current and future building projects in the Central Valley School District. Apply at cvsd.org/apps/form/capitalfacilitiescommittee.
Compiled by Callie Ogborn
