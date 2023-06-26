Japan unveils $6 billion deal to buy out chip linchpin JSR

By Yuki Furukawa and Winnie Hsu Bloomberg

Japan’s government unveiled a $6.3 billion deal to buy out and privatize JSR, taking direct control of the world leader in chipmaking compounds at a time U.S.-Chinese tensions threaten to fragment the $550 billion global semiconductor industry.

Government-backed Japan Investment Corp. plans to offer shareholders ¥4,350, or $30.40, a share in a tender offer around December, the company said Monday in a statement. That’s a roughly 35% premium to JSR’s Friday close and works out to as much as ¥903.9 billion, JSR said.

The move could help Tokyo expand control over compounds essential for making advanced semiconductors. Founded in 1957, JSR is the world’s leading maker of photoresists and one of three Japanese companies, along with Shin-Etsu Chemical and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, that control the global supply of fluorinated polyimide and hydrogen fluoride.

Those compounds are needed to make semiconductors used in supercomputers, AI-harnessing data centers and missile control systems, not to mention gadgets including Apple iPhones. Government control over the materials critical to powerful chips would grant Japan greater leverage in a world increasingly divided by an escalating U.S.-China technological rift.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson said the Japanese materials sector needed to consolidate and pool resources to develop new technologies as competition intensifies among clients. JSR and JIC intend to speed that process and catalyze change at home to better take on global rivals, he said.

“There are a lot of us. All of us are spending money redundantly, and we feel that the opportunities for efficiency gains are significant,” he said, adding that the objectives of the government and JSR are aligned. “The need to drive scale is paramount.”

JSR surged 22% Monday after the Nikkei reported on the deal, the most since 1999. JSR peer Shin-Etsu jumped 1.5% and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo surged 9.1% to a record high. Toyo Gosei, Fujimi, Tri Chemical Laboratories and Osaka Organic Chemical Industry also advanced.

Chip materials are the lifeline that underpins Japan’s industrial competitiveness, JIC said in a statement. “The tender offer will enable JSR to accelerate bold, medium- to long-term strategic investments, without being bound by considerations about the short-term impact on performance.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is betting shifting geopolitical priorities will help Japan regain some of its long-lost leadership in semiconductors. Japan’s preparing billions of dollars in subsidies as part of a push to triple domestic production of chips by 2030.

“The point is to make the most of this position of strength. So the government is continuing these strategic investments,” said Kazuto Suzuki, a professor with the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Public Policy. “If the government takes it over, it won’t be exposed to the risk of a buyout from overseas. So it becomes a national policy company.”

Growing tech protectionism is spurring policymakers globally to go upstream in the supply chain to find more choke holds by which to control technologies. In October, the U.S. spearheaded a push to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors, and its allies have also since stepped up efforts to curb exports on equipment and technology.

Germany has also discussed limiting the export of chip chemicals to China. Such a move would restrict sales of materials by companies such as Merck KGaA and BASF, slowing China’s ability to innovate.

Japan, which seeks to raise its own profile as a chip supplier, still commands leading market share in a number of little-known but essential parts of the chip supply chain - a legacy from when Japan led the world in semiconductor technology in the 1980s.

Tokyo first tightened control over exports of chip chemicals in 2019, roiling South Korea’s biggest companies and prompting Seoul to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization. The restrictions did little to affect shipments of the materials to chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix, but the move was seen as a threat to hurt Seoul economically.

JSR plans to relist in about five to seven years, Johnson said.

“The semiconductor materials business is becoming increasingly important as a matter of national policy,” SMBC Nikko analyst Go Miyamoto wrote in a note. Valuations for other semiconductor materials stocks will likely increase “if investors start to price in similar possible acquisitions.”