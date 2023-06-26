Quavo, Offset reunite Migos for Takeoff tribute at 2023 BET Awards

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

Migos rappers Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards for their first performance since the death of fellow member Takeoff last year.

The duo paid tribute at Sunday night’s ceremony by taking the stage as Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” verse played. A towering light illuminated a video screen featuring an image of a rocket ship, which then lifted off to reveal a photo of Takeoff.

Quavo and Offset went on to rap the song “Bad & Bougee” during a performance that drew loud cheers from the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in November at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

Investigators said Takeoff, who was 28, was an “innocent bystander” in the shooting, which occurred during an argument over a dice game. The 32-year-old Quavo, who was Takeoff’s uncle, was also at the venue.

Quavo wrote a tribute song for Takeoff titled “Without You,” which he performed during the “In Memoriam” segment of the Grammy Awards in February. Grammy organizers asked Offset – the husband of Bronx-born rapper Cardi B – to perform as well, but he and Quavo got into a physical dispute beforehand, according to TMZ.

Cardi B reacted to Sunday’s onstage reunion, tweeting, “I can’t take it right now …proud of the boys.”

Migos debuted out of the Atlanta area in 2008 and is also known for hits such as “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.” The trio won four BET Awards, including best group in 2017, and was nominated for two Grammys as well.