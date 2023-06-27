A Grip on Sports: Lawyers and money seem to be as important in the world of sports these days as wedges and kicking tees

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Is the corn going to be as high as an elephant’s eye by the Fourth? No way. Not around here. A deer’s eye, maybe. But you know what is nearly that high? Stacks upon stacks of legal papers as sports litigation is all the rage.

• San Diego State’s withdrawal from the Mountain West Conference and its subsequent addition to the, well, whatever conference the Aztecs join, hasn’t led to litigation just yet. But it might.

Reading the entire letter SDSU sent to the conference office and, yes, we understand why the Mountain West saw it has formal notification the Aztecs were leaving on June 30, 2024. Mainly because the first sentence says “this letter is to formally notice that San Diego State University (SDSU) intends to resign from the Mountain West Conference (MWC) effective June 30, 2024 …” That the school adds “or at an agreed upon later date” seems sort of immaterial in light of what was written before.

We get why the conference told San Diego State goodbye. Kicked the president from the board of directors. Said it was keeping scheduled distribution money to pay part of the exit fee. Moved on.

Of course, we’re not an attorney. Nor did we spend the night at a hotel chain which used to advertise how smart you would be the next day. We’re just an Average Joe and, because of that, our judgment doesn’t mean much. Except as a part of the court of public opinion.

There are four days left in June, if you include today. For San Diego State to leave for the Pac-12 (or any other conference) and not pay a penalty, the school has to officially notify the Mountain West of its intention before the June calendar leaf is out-of-date. July 1 doubles the cost. Is the Pac-12, which probably needs to add the Aztecs even more than the Mountain West needs to keep them, going to do SDSU a solid and formally invite it by then?

If it doesn’t, and still wants the Aztecs as part of the 2024 athletic schedules, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to get the lawyers involved. After all, the MWC has said goodbye already. But if the Pac-12 dithers – now, when has that happened before? – the Aztecs are stuck without a home.

And the courts will be busy.

• What’s worse, having lawyers billing hours from a federal courthouse or while spending time in front of Congress? The PGA Tour is about to find out.

Maybe commissioner Jay Monahan really believed he had solved all of the Tour’s problems when he agreed to the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s hostile takeover of pro golf’s major North American entity. Or maybe he just was sick of the whole fight and gave in so he could step away.

We don’t know. He’s been absent from work recently due to a medical issue. But the lawyers who work trying to sway the public have been really busy, hoping to get the winds to blow their way before the ink is dry.

We do know this: The Saudi Public Investment Fund won the battle. Whether it will win the war is up to Congress or the courts.

As we wrote the day after the merger between LIV, the PGA and the DP World Tour brought pro golf under one umbrella, the devil is in the merger’s details. And Beelzebub was scheduled to work overtime in those. Mainly, because there aren’t much in the way of details. Not yet.

But what we do know is the Saudi PIF executed a hostile takeover perfectly. It spent so much money the Tour was going broke trying to keep up. The PIF swooped in to save it. Well, buy it.

The PIF is getting pretty much everything it wanted. At least, it has the chance to. And, by supplying the majority of the money for the future, it should have the last word. LIV may just continue. The players who defected will probably get a pass. Team golf will become a thing. Shorts might even become the fashion.

Unless Congress balks. A Senate hearing will be held July 11. The Justice Department is looking into the proposed merger. Lawyers are getting rich. The rest of us watch and wait.

Sounds about normal these days. But not right. Not by a long shot.

WSU: Another day, another football recruiting announcement. It is June, right? Colton Clark has this story on another high school football player who says he is headed to Pullman. … Remember Dishon Jackson? Of course you do. Since the post player left Washington State in the spring, he’s been “committed” to Charlotte, Texas Tech and, as of yesterday, Charlotte again. The quote marks seem needed. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner is willing to look at all the scenarios as far as the media rights deal is concerned. … Washington gathered even more football recruiting announcements Monday. … The same can be said of Oregon State. … The Colorado football season will start vs. TCU. … A longtime Utah trainer died recently. … LSU won its seventh NCAA baseball title Monday night, routing SEC foe Florida 18-4 to take home the trophy. USC still has the most titles with 12, though the Trojans have none this century. LSU is alone in second. By the way, only Oregon State in 2018 and the pandemic in 2020 have probably stood in the way of the SEC winning seven consecutive titles. As it is, the conference has won five of six, and all five by different schools.

Gonzaga: Julian Strawther may have just ended up in the perfect spot. The No. 1 draft pick of the defending champs, a team that needs fine tuning, not revamping. Playing with the best passing center in the NBA, where Strawther’s No. 1 offensive job will be to space the floor and hit 3-point shots. Jim Meehan has this story on the former GU star’s reaction to the draft. … Former Gonzaga pitcher Nick Trogrlic-Iverson has been working his way through the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

EWU: We’ve mentioned this a couple times before, but former Eagle and Shadle Park star Tanner Groves has signed a summer contract with Oklahoma City. Theo Lawson delves into it a bit more.

Preps: A former Ferris High player won another junior college pitching award from last season. That news leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

Mariners: The M’s road-trip woes looked as if they had been carted home early on last night against visiting Washington. Then an overturned-out call led to a big inning and Seattle went on to an 8-4 come-from-behind win over the Nationals. … We linked these thoughts on the M’s yesterday. Matt Calkins’ column appeared in the S-R today so we link it again. … A new ride-hailing lot has opened near T-Mobile. … The M’s will have a couple players in the Futures Game. … Almost 50 years ago, when we would drive home from college, we would travel past Anaheim Stadium. And always look to see if the halo was lit. It told us if the Angels had won or not. Guess what? Another tradition is gone.

Storm: A newcomer has actually come full circle.

Kraken: Matty Beniers found out last night he was the best rookie in the NHL last season. Or maybe he already knew but just didn’t have the award to prove it.

• Summer’s heat is coming. Quickly. Until later …