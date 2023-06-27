Chinese millionaire businessman fails college entrance exam for the 27th time

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

A Chinese businessman whose construction material business made him a millionaire still can’t get into college after failing his county’s entrance exam for the 27th time.

Liang Shi, 56, scored 424 points in China’s standardized Gaokao test. Aspiring college students need at least 458 out of a possible 750 points to qualify for China’s university system.

Liang first took the exam in 1983, according to the BBC. But after quitting drinking so he could focus on studying for this month’s test and still coming up short, he’s discouraged.

“I used to say ‘I just don’t believe I won’t make it,’ but now I’m torn,” Liang told local media.

The Sichuan man stopped taking the Gaokao test in 1992 when China capped the age aspiring students could apply.

He soon after started a lumber company, which reportedly earned a million yaun. He then opened a successful construction materials business, according to the BBC.

In 2001, the Chinese government made Liang eligible to resume testing for college entry. But now he’s not sure if he’ll try again in 2024.

“If I do attend it next year, I will give up my last name Liang if I fail,” he said.

Fewer than 42% of exam candidates were reportedly accepted into China’s higher-education system in 2021.

“I think it’s such a pity if you don’t go to college, your life won’t be complete without higher education,” Liang told local media in 2014.