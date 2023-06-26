Come on down — to Glendale! ‘The Price Is Right’ relocates from Television City

By Emily St. Martin</p><p>and Christi Carras Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – CBS is inviting “The Price Is Right” contestants to come on down to Glendale after taping the game show in Television City for more than 50 years.

The network announced Monday that “The Price Is Right” was relocating from Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City to a new space at Haven Studios in Glendale. The Season 51 finale of “The Price Is Right” – which aired Monday – marks the last episode taped at the studio named after the show’s original host, Barker, who is now 99.

During the celebratory final taping at Studio 33, “The Price Is Right” contestants competed for more than triple the usual amount of prize money during the “Grand Game” segment of the show. Additionally, one contestant was chosen to re-create the very first game ever played on “The Price Is Right” in 1972.

Current “Price Is Right” host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray both participated in the shoot – as did all six of the show models: Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.

Studio 33 – which was dedicated to Barker in March 1998 – has been home to several landmark series, including “The Jack Benny Program,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Season 52 of “The Price Is Right” will tape at Haven Studios and premiere in September.