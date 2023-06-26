The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
85°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E

Come on down — to Glendale! ‘The Price Is Right’ relocates from Television City

June 27, 2023 Updated Tue., June 27, 2023 at 3:02 p.m.

Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right” in Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City in Los Angeles. (Ella DeGea/CBS ENTERTAINMENT/TNS)
Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right” in Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City in Los Angeles. (Ella DeGea/CBS ENTERTAINMENT/TNS)
By Emily St. Martin</p><p>and Christi Carras Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – CBS is inviting “The Price Is Right” contestants to come on down to Glendale after taping the game show in Television City for more than 50 years.

The network announced Monday that “The Price Is Right” was relocating from Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City to a new space at Haven Studios in Glendale. The Season 51 finale of “The Price Is Right” – which aired Monday – marks the last episode taped at the studio named after the show’s original host, Barker, who is now 99.

During the celebratory final taping at Studio 33, “The Price Is Right” contestants competed for more than triple the usual amount of prize money during the “Grand Game” segment of the show. Additionally, one contestant was chosen to re-create the very first game ever played on “The Price Is Right” in 1972.

Current “Price Is Right” host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray both participated in the shoot – as did all six of the show models: Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.

Studio 33 – which was dedicated to Barker in March 1998 – has been home to several landmark series, including “The Jack Benny Program,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Season 52 of “The Price Is Right” will tape at Haven Studios and premiere in September.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in A&E