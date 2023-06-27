Former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura passes on FIBA World Cup this summer

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura dunks against Memphis in the first round of the NBA playoffs. (Getty Images)

Former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura has decided to skip the FIBA World Cup later this summer to concentrate on his NBA career.

Hachimura, the first Japanese player drafted in the first round when he was selected ninth overall by Washington in 2019, represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back one year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hachimura, 25, helped the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers make a run to the Western Conference finals after being acquired from Washington in January. He will become a restricted free agent Friday. The Lakers retain the ability to match any offer to Hachimura, who is projected to make $12-18 million annually.

Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines are co-hosting the 32-team World Cup from Aug. 25-Sept 10.

“I have decided to skip this year’s FIBA World Cup,” Hachimura said in a news release from the Japan Basketball Association . “All apologies for the disappointing news to the fans who were looking forward to the World Cup.

“It was a very difficult decision but after the season and a long playoffs, and with my first free agency ahead of me, I made this decision in the best interests of my future NBA career. This summer, I hope to focus on training and getting my body ready for next season.”

Japan can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing as the top team from Asia.

“It’s extremely disappointing not to be competing with Hachimura given his talent and presence,” Japan coach Tom Horvath said. “But we have high hopes for all the players in our current squad and will continue to work towards achieving our goal for qualifying for the Paris Olympics by becoming the No. 1 Asian team at the World Cup.

“We hope Rui continues to excel in the NBA and look forward to going to battle with him next year in Paris.”

Hachimura averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games last season with the Wizards. He contributed 9.6 points and 4.7 boards in 33 games as a Laker, but improved to 12.2 points and made 48.7% beyond the 3-point line in 16 playoff games.

Hachimura had four playoff games with at least 20 points, including 29 in roughly 30 minutes in the team’s playoff opener against Memphis. He reached double figures in all four games against Denver in the Western Conference finals. He has averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in four NBA seasons.

“I want to thank everyone at the JBA and coach Tom Horvath for their understanding,” Hachimura said. “I really appreciate it. I wish the team nothing but success and will be their biggest fan.”